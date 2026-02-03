Archana Puran Singh On Suffering A Miscarriage At 34: "We Didn't Know About Egg Freezing Or IVF"

Archana Puran Singh has been married to actor Parmeet Sethi since 1992. The couple dated for four years before they tied the knot in a secret ceremony. They are now parents to two sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Archana Puran Singh revealed that she had a miscarriage in the late 1990s before the birth of her two sons. The phase was especially tough for her because she was 34 at that time. She believed she wouldn't be able to have her own kids.

Archana Puran Singh Opens Up About Her Miscarriage

The actress said, "In the first four years of our marriage, I conceived but couldn't keep it. I was doing the film Aisi Bhi Kya Jaldi Hai with Sachin Pilgaokar, and I had a miscarriage. For me, that was a very big shock cause I wanted to have kids. You were not very keen on the idea.

Parmeet added, "The miscarriage affected me cause I saw the trauma that you went through. I didn't want kids. I was so happy in our existing life that I didn't feel the need to have kids."

Archana shared that Parmeet was too young at the time to worry about kids, but her biological clock was ticking. She said, "I remember what you said, you said, 'We are so close there is no space for anyone else to come between us,' and I said, 'It won't be someone else, it will be our own kids, yours and mine', but you were too young to understand." Then the miscarriage happened. I went to Sachin to tell him that I need two days off from filming. I was 34, and I thought I wouldn't be able to have kids. We didn't know about egg freezing or IVF at that time."

Archana Puran Singh On Her First Pregnancy

Archana further mentioned that she was feeling morning sickness for 8 months during her first pregnancy. "I was allergic to so many smells. It's like I became an animal that can smell everything. It was not a pleasant experience at all. I lost so much weight, I became half of my weight. This was when I was pregnant with Aaryamann," she concluded.

Archana Puran Singh also shared that she was pregnant when her father died, and she could not understand why she was craving aloo-puri while she was mourning.

