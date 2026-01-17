What Is Hydrotherapy, The Physiotherapy Technique Helping Archana Puran Singh Treat Her Rare Medical Disorder

Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan Sethi revealed in a social media post that the actor suffers from a rare medical disorder. Following a wrist injury in 2025 on the sets of Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video, she was diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).

CRPS is a rare medical disorder in which a person suffers from high-intensity and long-lasting pain that a human being should not experience after an injury, according to a National Institutes of Health (NIH) study.

Archana Puran Singh Suffers From Life-Altering Rare Medical Disorder

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Neha Kapoor, Associate Director and Head of Neurology at Asian Hospital, explained, "CRPS is an uncommon but serious neurological pain condition in which a limb, most often a hand or foot, develops long-term functional and sensory changes after an injury, fracture, surgery, or even minor trauma."

It can be life-altering, but Archana Puran Singh did not let it hinder her work. As Ayushmaan Sethi revealed, she continued shooting for her upcoming films, web series, and launched a YouTube channel.

How Archana Puran Singh Is Treating Her Rare Medical Disorder

The neurologist told NDTV that a full-scale recovery from CRPS is not possible, but it can be managed. The primary focus during the treatment is to reduce the pain. For that, physiotherapy, interventional pain procedures, and medication can help.

In her recent vlog, Archana Puran Singh revealed that she seeks hydrotherapy, a physiotherapy technique that has been helping her manage the pain. She mixes hot and cold water in a tub and dissolves the Epsom salt in it. She dips her hand in the concoction while her physiotherapist massages it to relieve the pain.

What Is Hydrotherapy, A Physiotherapy Technique Helping Archana Puran Singh Manage Her Rare, Painful Medical Disorder

Hydrotherapy, also called water therapy, pool therapy, aquatic therapy, and balneotherapy, is used to treat various symptoms, including pain, stiffness, swelling, menstrual pain, bruising, and muscle pain.

According to a Cleveland Clinic report, it can be as easy as taking a hot water bath or using a special pool or tank. It also encompasses the use of ice packs and pressurised jets. In the last two decades, medical professionals have been studying its impact on the body and found it extremely helpful in treating joint stiffness and muscle pain.

Hydrotherapy is a part of alternative medicine (naturopathy or nonpharmaceutical treatments). It is not a standard course of treatment that modern medicine practitioners prescribe, but they often suggest it as a part of broader treatment to manage conditions, like Archana Puran Singh's rare medical disorder.

It has been found to reduce not just muscle pain and joint stiffness but also helps reduce redness, scarring, pain, and discolouration from burning. Under medical guidance and with regular sessions, it can also help pregnant women reduce risks like preeclampsia.

In her video, Archana Puran Singh noted that the technique and her physiotherapist's hard work helped her manage the pain quite well. She continues to take sessions to treat her rare medical disorder.

