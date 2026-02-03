Inside <i>Dhurandhar</i> Director Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam's Rs 20-Crore Mumbai Home

Haq star Yami Gautam and Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar are one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood. They fell in love during the filming of Uri: The Surgical Strike and got married in an intimate ceremony on June 4, 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vedavid, in May 2024. They currently reside in an apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.

Over the years, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have shared many inside glimpses of their abode on their Instagram handles. Their home has a peaceful ambience and beautiful design, the perfect haven for the couple to relax and recharge. The estimated value of the property is between Rs 15 and Rs 20 crore, according to Housivity. However, what truly sets it apart is its simplicity and elegance.

Inside Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam's Bandra Home

The home's warm interiors, soft lighting, and wooden elements all contribute to its cosy and inviting atmosphere. The couple's love for nature is evident in the lush greenery that surrounds their home, which perfectly complements the intricate woodwork and elegant furniture.

The spacious balcony is also enveloped by plants, a perfect spot to unwind and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Moving on to their personal space, Yami's customised dressing room is a dream come true for every woman.

Minimal Interiors Of Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam's Mumbai Home

The apartment exudes quiet luxury, with ample space and warm interiors that create a sense of calm. The absence of flashy decor and emphasis on minimalism and comfort make this home a true retreat. It is located in one of Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhoods, known for its premium real estate and excellent connectivity.

On the work front, Aditya Dhar is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar. A sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2025.

Yami Gautam, on the other hand, was last seen in the Netflix film Haq alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Also Read | From Sleeping On Footpath To 'Sukoon': Inside Javed Akhtar's Luxury Farmhouse In Khandala