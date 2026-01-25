Yami Gautam On Why She Did Not Travel With Her Son For <i>Haq</i>: 'Cruel For A Baby'

Since Haq released on Netflix, Yami Gautam has been basking in the glory of her stellar performance. She is not just being praised by her fans but also stars such as Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Farah Khan.

The film is inspired by the real-life events of the Shah Bano case, which led to a landmark judgement by the Supreme Court in the 1980s. The bench noted, "There is no conflict between the provisions of Section 125 and those of the Muslim personal law on the question of the Muslim husband's obligation to provide maintenance for a divorced wife who is unable to maintain herself."

Yami Gautam's portrayal of Shazia Bano has been widely praised, but bringing the emotionally heavy character to life was not easy. The role was both mentally draining and personally challenging for the new mother.

Yami Gautam On Haq Shoot Being 'Cruel And Harsh For A Baby'

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed a baby boy, Vedavid, in May 2024, and Haq was released in November 2025. When she began filming, her son was just nine months old.

The star initially decided to travel with her son for the shoot. However, things did not work out the way she imagined. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Yami Gautam shared that her mother asked her to visit the film set and check if the conditions were right for her to be travelling with the baby.

"I landed there and realised every day my shoot location would be two hours, one side, away from the lodging, and the shooting would be in interior locations, which is cruel and difficult with a baby that age," the actor said.

Hence, Yami Gautam decided to drop the idea of travelling with her son. But she requested to travel back to her home on her one-day week-off and travel back to work via an early morning flight.

"After pack‑up on the last day, I would take that flight, spend one day, and with the first early morning flight at 5 o'clock, I would land straight on set. That's how I would meet him and balance my work," she added.

Yami Gautam On Mom Guilt

When Karishma Mehta asked Yami Gautam if she ever experienced mom guilt, she shared, "My mother said, 'I have been hearing about 'guilt' in many interviews, but before it gets you, let me tell you: don't. Don't feel that guilt. I am here as your mother, and I will always support you.'"

The actor's mother told her that she had worked all her life, without sacrificing her values, with her head held high, and achieved so much. She suggested that she was not being selfish for going back to work after embracing motherhood.

"Don't work with that guilt because you will not be able to function. You will always be under this emotional pressure," Yami's mother told her.

When Haq premiered on Netflix, it immediately rose to number one in India and also secured a strong hold internationally, reaching the second spot among non‑English global titles. Surprisingly, it also found a dedicated fan base in Pakistan and Nigeria.

