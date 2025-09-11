Yami Gautam On Going Under The Knife As Many Stars Opt For It: "<i>Jisko Jo Khushi De, Jisko Jo Accha Lage</i>"

Yami Gautam was recently at an event where she was asked about going under the knife, as many celebrities opt for it. The actress commented that she is "no one to give advice" nor "one to preach" about such decisions. She also shared her views on cosmetic surgeries to change anything about the way she looks.

Yami Gautam was present at an event in Mumbai hosted by skincare brand Olay.

On stars eventually going for cosmetic procedures, Yami Gautam said, "I'm no one to preach to anyone, I'm no one to give anyone advice, especially when you're addressing the general public."

She also jokingly added, "Under the knife sirf aloo, pyaaz ko hona chahiye (only onion and potato should be under the knife)."

Speaking about how fans associate with her for being "flawed", Yami said, "To my fans or to anyone who has been remotely following my work or my journey, they would associate me with anything that is real, flawed, just being myself. That would be my personal message. I don't want to preach to anyone. Jisko jo khushi de, jisko jo accha lage (Whatever makes one happy, make them feel good)... We must be what gives us the most happiness. Aap khush rahenge (If you stay happy), you'll always look nice."

Yami Gautam's Reaction To Getting A Nose Job

Back in 2023, Yami Gautam revealed that she was once advised to get a nose job.

She told The Indian Express, "I was advised to get a nose job! There is so much advice floating around (this was one of them). What is people's obsession with others' faces?! There are girls, people who take it seriously. I feel very bad because you have to look at yourself every day and work. Sometimes if some things go wrong..."

She added, "I mean, it is a personal choice, to each his own, I am no one to comment on anybody else. But I feel it is not right. If you want to do something, that should be your choice. It shouldn't be coming from anyone, that 'Oh, this is what you need to do, so then you will get cast or look better.' I don't agree with all those things."

Yami Gautam was last seen in a comedy titled Dhoom Dhaam last year with Pratik Gandhi. She will next be seen in a courtroom drama with Emraan Hashmi.