Bookmark Yami Gautam's Ethnic Chic Makeup For Major Glam Inspiration

Yami Gautam is a star who looks pretty perfect in any beauty look that she serves. The mother-of-one makes sure to score a glam hit each time she dolls up or goes sans makeup. The Dhoom Dhaam actress slayed an ethnic chic glam moment this time around that had us stunned and how.

Yami Gautam looked like a total diva in her latest beauty outing that she teamed with a super ornate mustard hued kaftan. But the star of the show was her makeup of the day that featured a flawless base topped with warmth added to her face with a generous amount of bronzer, face framing brows, a wash of strawberry pink matte eyeshadow on her lids and a hint of sparkly pink in the inner corners of her eyes to make them pop. This was layered with a generous amount of mascara for those wispy lashes that gave her doll like eyes. Her bronzed and highlighted cheeks were complete with a wash of radiant peach blush. Yami wrapped up her glam of the day with a true Indian pink lip colour that added a festive character to the look.

If Yami's beauty game was strong, then how could her hair stay far behind. The 36-year-old star's tresses were styled into a salon style blow out with side swept layers that framed her face to perfection and acted as the crowning we needed.

Yami Gautam digs out beauty gold with her ethnic makeup look of the day.

