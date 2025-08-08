How Ahaan Panday's Mom Deanne Panday Stays Fit At 56 Without Packaged Foods Or Protein Shakes

Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday's mother, Deanne Panday, is a fitness trainer who has worked with celebrities such as John Abraham, Preity Zinta, and Jacqueline Fernandez. A fitness enthusiast and professional trainer, Deanne Panday began her fitness journey at the age of 11. Since then, she has made yoga and clean eating a part of her daily routine.

The fitness coach who has trained many celebrities told SME features, "I started practising health and wellness at a very young age. I solicited yoga and practised eating organic food daily before these trends even came out in the open."

Deanne Panday's Breakfast Routine

All of Deanne Panday's meals are about mindful eating. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Deanne Panday revealed that she starts her mornings with 500 ml of water and a herbal infusion made from nearly 20-30 different ingredients that are especially sourced from Kerala.

"I have idlis because they're very good for the system. I have almonds, walnuts, and some more fruits. On some other day, it could be oats with fruits, Greek yoghurt with some organic honey," she shared.

At times, Deanne Panday also has a cup of Indian chai but without any milk. She prefers having coconut water, green tea, and two glasses of lemon water. She stopped having protein shakes and processed powders 13 years ago, and she avoids packaged foods.

Her Lunch Diet

Deanne Panday's lunch mostly includes home-cooked foods, comprising sabzi, salads, dal, and a bowl of sweet potato. She also includes foods such as red rice, black rice, or quinoa.

Her diet mostly includes natural, unprocessed foods such as nuts, grains, fresh fruits, vegetables, and pulses, which are grown locally. Indian herbs and spices are also a part of her healthy diet, including turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, fennel seeds, and cardamom.

Snacking Is Important

It is natural to crave food in between your meals, but Deanne Panday makes sure that she is snacking on healthy foods to avoid binge eating anything else. She chooses to eat smaller portions and comfort food such as rice khichdi along with some fresh veggies. Vitamin C-rich fruits are also an integral part of her diet as they are good for strengthening your immunity.

Her Workout Routine

Deanne Panday's workout routine includes yoga. She has been practising yoga for over 20 years, as it is the best thing she can do to keep her physical and mental health in check. Along with eating a healthy, balanced diet, she prefers combining yoga and strength training to improve overall health.