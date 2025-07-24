<i>Saiyaara</i> Star Ahaan Panday's Love Affair With White: Decoding His 5 Effortless (Good) Looks

Actor Ahaan Panday has made a wave with his stellar performance in his debut movie Saiyaara. The young heartthrob, who is being praised for his intense acting skills, has become a household name with people going gaga over his performance and looks.

While Ahaan Panday's social media is a masterclass in minimalist style, one thing that stands out above all is his undeniable love for white. From a crisp kurta to a casual classic tea, Ahaan Panday knows how to turn timeless charm into a versatile hue.

5 Classic White Looks From Ahaan Panday's Wardrobe We Love

Ahaan Panday's steady romance with white is stealing hearts, and here are the top 5 looks of the Saiyaara star:

Dressed in a stylish monochromatic outfit for her sister Alanna Panday's Bridal Brunch, Ahaan Panday's looks screamed casual-meets-chic. The off-white shirt with a subtle green boutonnière and matching trousers was completed with open-toed sandals and laid-back charm.

Ahaan Panday is dressed casually in a plain white crew-neck t-shirt and classic blue jeans with some distressed detailing. He completed his laid-back look with a simple necklace and held an acoustic guitar as he posed with Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran.

Embracing effortless style in this breezy vacation look, Ahaan Panday chose to wear a crisp white tee and off-white pants. He kept things minimal yet sharp with a straw hat and a simple necklace.

Ahaan Panday is seen wearing a classic white kurta with a straight cut and full sleeves, paired with matching white pyjamas. He wore a traditional Indian attire for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The crisp yet breathable texture ideal gives perfect summer vibe.

This sun-kissed picture of Ahaan Panday in white is giving classic chic. Wearing a simple white shirt, the 27-year-old is making his fans swoon over it.

