<i>Saiyaara</i> Star Ahaan Panday's Love Affair With White: Decoding His 5 Effortless (Good) Looks

Actor Ahaan Panday has made a wave with his stellar performance in his debut movie Saiyaara. The young heartthrob, who is being praised for his intense acting skills, has become a household name with people going gaga over his performance and looks.
While Ahaan Panday's social media is a masterclass in minimalist style, one thing that stands out above all is his undeniable love for white. From a crisp kurta to a casual classic tea, Ahaan Panday knows how to turn timeless charm into a versatile hue.
5 Classic White Looks From Ahaan Panday's Wardrobe We Love
Ahaan Panday's steady romance with white is stealing hearts, and here are the top 5 looks of the Saiyaara star:
Dressed in a stylish monochromatic outfit for her sister Alanna Panday's Bridal Brunch, Ahaan Panday's looks screamed casual-meets-chic. The off-white shirt with a subtle green boutonnière and matching trousers was completed with open-toed sandals and laid-back charm.
Ahaan Panday is dressed casually in a plain white crew-neck t-shirt and classic blue jeans with some distressed detailing. He completed his laid-back look with a simple necklace and held an acoustic guitar as he posed with Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran.
Embracing effortless style in this breezy vacation look, Ahaan Panday chose to wear a crisp white tee and off-white pants. He kept things minimal yet sharp with a straw hat and a simple necklace.
Ahaan Panday is seen wearing a classic white kurta with a straight cut and full sleeves, paired with matching white pyjamas. He wore a traditional Indian attire for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The crisp yet breathable texture ideal gives perfect summer vibe.
This sun-kissed picture of Ahaan Panday in white is giving classic chic. Wearing a simple white shirt, the 27-year-old is making his fans swoon over it.
ALSO READ: Like Aneet Padda's Role In Saiyaara, Can Alzheimer's Disease Hit You In 20s? We Asked Experts
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world