Inside <i>Saiyaara</i> Star Ahaan Panday's 4-Floor Mumbai Home: Family History, Game Rooms And Fingerprint Locks

Ahaan Panday, who recently made waves with his big Bollywood debut in Saiyaara, lives in a palatial mansion in Mumbai. In a 2023 video, Alanna Panday gave the audience a tour of their family house where the two siblings (Alanna and Ahaan) live with their parents, Chikki and Deanne Panday.

Inside Ahaan Panday's Mumbai Mansion

The Panday residence spans four luxurious floors, where Alanna's wedding also took place. "If you have watched some of our YouTube videos, you might recognise this part of the house. We had our engagement ceremony in here, the bridal shower, and even our haldi ceremony happened here."

The front yard of the house. Photo: YouTube/Alanna&Ivor

Alanna mentioned in the video that the house, which also appeared in Amazon Prime Video's The Tribe series, was home to the extended Panday family, including Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday, Ananya Panday, and Rysa.

At the entrance, guests encounter a vast front courtyard which has a grand dining table overlooking lush greenery. She mentioned that Panday family's love for nature is reflected in the abundance of plants throughout the house.

The outdoor seating area of the house. Photo: YouTube/Alanna&Ivor

One of the seating areas is built around a tree, and Alanna explained that the staff live in flats built on-site by her father.

As she enters the house, Alanna introduces a small decorative pool, which is left empty because the family pets treat it like their own. The house features two big living rooms facing each other, a rarely used formal dining table, and a skylight angled to let the light in without overheating the interiors.

The interiors of Ahaan Panday's house. Photo: YouTube/Alanna&Ivor

She also revealed that her father takes security very seriously because "he's paranoid". So, they have a lot of cameras and fingerprint scanners installed in the house.

They also have a game room, which Alanna says "doesn't match the vibe of the rest of the house".

Ahaan Panday Makes A Playful Cameo

Ahaan Panday also made a candid appearance in the video but quickly locked the door to keep his room private. "You want to show everyone my room? I think you will like it; it's very beautiful right now. Just give me one second."

Alanna waits for him to open the door, but turns away when he doesn't.

Alanna then heads to the third floor which has a balcony overlooking the front yard. She explains that this space was once an "outdoor terrace" but is now the "most used space in the house" where the family gathers and spends time together when they're all home.