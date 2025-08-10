From <i>Fighter</i> To <i>War 2</i>: Hrithik Roshan's Insane 5-Week Weight Loss Journey

Ever since the teaser release of War 2, Hrithik Roshan's physique has been a topic of fascination among fans and fitness enthusiasts alike. At 51-years-old, the actor has been showcasing his ripped muscles and washboard abs and he achieved it all in just 5 weeks.

In a post shared on Instagram, Hrithik announced that he “accomplished” his fitness mission and now it was time for him to “rest and recuperate.” The actor also dropped a set of comparison pictures of his “post-vacation to post-shoot” body. He claimed that the transformation took place between August and October.

"5 weeks. Start to finish. Post vacation to post shoot. Mission accomplished. Thank you knees, back, ankles, shoulders and spine and mind. You guys love a good fight. I love you all. Now time to rest and recuperate and begin to find an even better balance," Hrithik wrote in the caption.

He added, "Hardest part - was saying NO to other important things, loved ones, friends, social occasions, school PTM's and even extended work hours. 2nd hardest part - Getting into bed by 9 pm."

Crediting his girlfriend Saba Azad for helping him, the actor continued, "Easiest part - having a partner who is like-minded in thoughts and actions. Thank you Sa (Saba Azad). Best part - having a mentor like Mr Kris Gethin, whom one can follow blindly. Thank you, Mr. Gethin, for that expertise. I couldn't do it without my man Swapneel Hazare. Thank you to my team. I am blessed to have these humans on my side.”

“P.S: I do this because my movie characters sometimes challenge me to look a certain way. And I love challenges. That being said, I don't depend on one shape or the other for my own self-worth," Hrithik concluded.

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in War 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The film will hit the theatres on August 14, 2025.

