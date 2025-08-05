Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Recreates <i>Aavan Jaavan</i> Hook Step, Actor Says She Looks Like "A Million Bucks"

When it comes to fitness and lifestyle, Bollywood stars often set the bar high. However, it's not just the stars themselves, but also their family members who showcase impressive skills. Recently, Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan, charmed the internet with her impressive dance moves as she recreated the hook step of Aavan Jaavan from Hrithik's upcoming film, War 2.

Hrithik shared the video on Instagram. The clip opens to Pinkie grooving to the song, dressed in a black top and leggings. She nails the hook step with finesse.

Sharing the video, Hrithik Roshan said, “You know the song is a chart buster when your mom spends a day learning the hook and looks a million bucks while doing it.” Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan called the dance video “so cool.”

Anaita Shroff Adajania, who has styled Hrithik Roshan in War 2, labelled the video as “best ever.” Hrithik Roshan's Krrish co-star Priyanka Chopra said that Pinkie Roshan is the “best.” We totally agree.

This is one of the many instances where Hrithik Roshan showed his love for his parents. The 51-year-old actor shares a super special bond with her parents - filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan. His Instagram timeline is loaded with precious moments featuring the Roshans. And, it is safe to say that the posts scream family goals from miles away. No matter how busy the schedule is, Hrithik Roshan makes it a point to celebrate his mother in the most beautiful way possible.

On Pinkie Roshan's 69th birthday, Hrithik shared a montage featuring throwback gems from their family album. The actor also wrote a sweet note. It read, "I wish you love my mama, love that emerges inside you for you. And peace, the kind that connects your heart with every single being on the planet. HAPPY 69th BIRTHDAY! Wish her luck guys, she is just about deciding to begin her most inspired transformation yet."

On Hrithik's birthday last year, Pinkie Roshan shared a collage to celebrate the "pure soul with a golden heart."

We can't wait to see more of their lovely bond on social media and otherwise.