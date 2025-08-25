How <i>Prem Ratan Dhan Payo</i> Actor Aashika Bhatia Lost 12 Kg: Inside Her Weight Loss Journey

Advertisement

How Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Actor Aashika Bhatia Lost 12 Kg: Inside Her Weight Loss Journey

Aashika Bhatia's weight loss journey is a mix of a health problem and healthy habits

Actress and social media star Aashika Bhatia, who is known for her role in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, lost a whopping 12 Kg in a span of one year.

In 2021, the Parvarrish actor left her fans stunned with her remarkable weight loss transformation. Over the course of a year, she went from 62 kg to 50 kg, looking fitter than ever.

During the time, the actor had posted a transformation reel on social media, giving her fans a glimpse into her then and now pictures.

While many fans lauded her weight loss transformation, Aashika Bhatia got massive backlash from some people who thought she went under the knife to shed the extra kilos. Addressing the speculations, the 26-year-old revealed she lost significant weight due to hyperthyroidism - a condition in which your thyroid gland makes too much thyroid hormone, leading to weight loss.

Reportedly, Aashika Bhatia also admitted that she stopped eating for a time in Delhi, consuming only a few bites, which she urged her followers not to do, and to go for healthy and sustainable ways to lose weight.

"When I was in Delhi, I stopped eating. I had no reason, but I just stopped eating. I used to have one meal every day, and that seemed enough for me," she said in an interview.

While initially it was her condition that led to weight loss, she focused on natural methods later on. Reportedly, her transformation was completely achieved through a combination of a balanced low-carb diet and consistent workouts.

Aashika Bhatia follows a strict diet and fitness routine and has always been open about it through her vlogs and Instagram reels.

