Woman Who Lost 27 kg In 6 Months Shares Weight Loss Tips For A Toned Core

Losing weight can be a tedious task. You have to follow a rigorous routine and limit your junk food intake and maintain a nutritious diet. If you are also struggling to shed those extra pounds, especially around your core, take inspiration from Simar, who lost 27 kg in just 6 months.

The fitness enthusiast shared a video on Instagram explaining four practical tips on how to achieve a toned core naturally. Let's take a look:

Eat Whole Foods: According to Simar, eating whole foods helps reduce bloating and keeps you fuller for longer.

Good Sleep: She emphasised getting 7-8 hours of sleep so that the body can recover and cravings stay in check.

Post-Meal Walk: The fitness enthusiast suggested walking for 10 minutes after every meal for better digestion and metabolism.

Cheat Meals: Simar added that although she maintains a healthy diet, she does not deprive herself of cheat meals on weekends. "When I do have, I fit it onto my macros, adjusting the other meals," she claimed, hinting that "consistency" is the key.

Previously, Simar talked about the types of food she consumed that helped her lose weight. "I mostly eat whole foods," she admitted, adding that her main source of protein comes from chicken, eggs, and tofu. For carbs, she has zero maida bread and boiled rice, along with healthy fats such as avocado and fruits. Meanwhile, popcorn, makhana, and Greek yoghurt make up her snacks. "I sip on calorie drinks when I step out, as they keep me full," she shared. On a concluding note, Simar urged viewers to choose "sustainable food habits instead of crazy diets."

In a separate video, Simar revealed four more hacks that aided her weight loss journey. They are as follows:

Adhering to a high-protein and low-carb diet

Cutting down on artificial sugar completely

Performing core training 3-4 times a week

Taking short walks of over 8,000 steps every day

Embark on your weight loss journey with these tips right away.