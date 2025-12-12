Sydney Sweeney To Dakota Johnson: Hollywood's Best Naked Dress Moments Of 2025

The year 2025 was big on the fashion front as Hollywood celebrities made headlines and broke the internet. One of the trademark for this year were naked dresses, a bit risque; but bold and empowering at the same time.

From Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson to Margot Robbie and Millie Bobby Brown, the stars put their best foot forward and took the concept of naked dresses up a notch. Not to mention the grace with which they carried their respective outfits and turned heads on red carpets and public events.

Take a look at the best naked dresses worn by celebrities in 2025.

Millie Bobby Brown

For the Stranger Things 5 FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theatre, Milli Bobby Brown grabbed everyone's attention in a sheer black naked dress. Designed by Bronx and Banco, the gown featured a plunging neckline and a body-hugging silhouette, with a bow at the centre of the waist. To give the stage to the dress, the actor kept the jewellery count restricted and wore complementary hoops.

Millie Bobby Brown for the Stranger Things 5 FYC Event. Photo: Bronx and Banco/ Instagram

Sydney Sweeney

For Variety's 2025 Power of Women Event, Sydney Sweeney walked the carpet in a silver naked dress. The chainmail gown was designed by Christian Cowman and featured a never-before-seen back fastened with a lace-up detail. Beneath the dress, the Euphoria actor was only wearing panties and had brown lips, black cat eye, and bronzy cheeks. The fresh blowout look is one for the books and will forever be a reference point for style buffs.

Sydney Sweeney for Variety's 2025 Power of Women Event. Photo: Sydney Sweeney/ Instagram

Dakota Johnson

For the Los Angeles premiere of Madame Web, Dakota Johnson walked the red carpet in a bedazzled Gucci fishnet dress. With a deep plunging neckline, a built-in bodysuit, and the chainmail detail make this is one of the boldest picks of 2025. To elevate her look, she opted for strappy heels, matching rings, and a shiny silver choker.

Dakota Johnson for the Los Angeles premiere of Madame Web. Photo: Dakota Johnson/ Instagram

Margot Robbie

The Barbie star is known for her fashion picks, and in 2025, she made a statement in an embellished naked dress and left everyone stunned from the Armani Prive; Spring/Summer 2025 Couture runway. It had colourful beads, gems, and crystals woven to create geometric patterns and flowers. At the back, there were spaghetti straps tied to a studded flower, leaving her skin exposed. The front and sides of the dress were plunging, and to ensure her gown stood out as the showstopper, she tied her locks in a bun and only sported studded studs.

Margot Robbie in an embellished naked dress. Photo: X

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart often picks bold and glamorous outfits for public events, and her sheer Rodarte outfit remains to be of the best picks of 2025. The ensemble featured a lacy white fabric with an open collar, frilly cuffs, and long sleeves. She wore a cotton bra and black lace underwear, for a contrast with the white, sheer skirt. Her dramatic smoky eyes and a messy updo completed her look and added a chic touch. Her 2025 SCAD Film Festival appearance is one of the most iconic ones that fashion enthusiasts are going to refer to in future.

Kristen Stewart at the 2025 SCAD Film Festival. Photo: Kristen Stewart/ Instagram

Julia Fox

If there was one naked dress that topped all others in 2025, it was worn by Julia Fox at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party. The gown was made of a nude sheer fabric (silk phantom tulle) that barely covered any skin. It featured strategically woven real locks throughout the dress to cover certain parts of the body. Julia went as an 'embodiment of a modern Goddess' in this dress. She completed the look with open and curly hair and nude shade for the lips.

Julia Fox at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Photo: Julia Fox/ Instagram

Demi Moore

For the season two premiere of Landman, Demi Moore opted for a black, sheer Gucci gown. The skin-baring lace gown had a darker and slightly translucent fabric around the centre of the skirt, which offered some coverage. Its plunging neckline stretched till Moore's naval, and to complete the look, the actor went with classic black pumps. Her hair was centre-parted and left down in flowy waves and silver earrings complemented the ensemble.

Demi Moore for the season two premiere of Landman. Photo: Demi Moore/ Instagram

Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday actor's take on the naked dress must be studied in fashion schools because her ensemble for the Emmys was the star of the show. She picked from Sarah Burton's debut collection for Givenchy and left everyone stunned in a broken chandelier top. It featured crystals and pearls arranged in a random pattern. For the bottoms, she went with a low-waisted thigh-high slit skirt by Louboutin.

Jenna Ortega in a brokwn chandelier top and a low-waisted thigh-high slit skirt. Photo: Jenna Ortega/ Instagram

In A Nutshell

This year was about experimenting and taking an existing concept up a notch. The many naked dresses that we saw this year were proof of creativity. Not to mention all the attention they received and noise they made, all this while serving as inspiration for the 2026 booklet.

