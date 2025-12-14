YearEnder 2025: When Fibre Dethroned Protein

If social media had a kitchen, it would be one where every week a new ingredient claims the spotlight, poses for a few Reels, and then steps aside for the next hot nutrient. First it was chia seeds, then collagen, then magnesium water, and somewhere along the way we collectively decided that protein was the hero of modern living.

Eggs, shakes, bars, breads, biscuits, even chips were marketed with one loud message: high protein. It was the golden child of 2024.

But 2025 had other plans. Because this was the year fibre walked in, quietly, and somehow became the one everyone wanted in their meals.

And it all began with the Internet saying things like: "It is said fibre is equally important for you" "Fibre is more important for you than protein"

Before we knew it, fibremaxxing was trending.

How Social Media Made Fibre Cool

Fibremaxxing, for the uninitiated, is the internet's way of turning a fairly simple nutrition principle into a movement. It revolves around intentionally boosting fibre intake at every meal using whole foods like grains, legumes, berries, nuts, seeds, lentils and vegetables. It also leans heavily on variety, often aiming for thirty or more plant-based sources in a week, and pairing them with protein and fats for balance.

But the trend didn't rise out of thin air. It had help from a dedicated army of creators who translated gut health into snackable content.

Sonia Mehta, Clinical Nutritionist and Founder, EverBloom, says, "Last year, most conversations in the wellness space centred around protein, but this year there's been a clear turn towards fibre. A big reason is the way social media has changed the narrative. Educators, gut-health specialists, and credible nutrition creators have made these concepts far easier for people to understand. Short videos explaining the gut microbiome, blood sugar balance, and hormonal health caught people's attention, and fibre suddenly didn't feel like a dull or 'clinical' topic anymore."

She added that platforms like Instagram and YouTube helped normalise terms such as soluble fibre, prebiotics, and insulin response. As a result, people have started paying closer attention to their daily fibre intake. What we're really seeing is a shift from quick-fix diets to long-term, sustainable wellness, and fibre naturally fits into that conversation."

Nutritionist Bipasa Giri, Lotus Petal Senior Secondary School, echoed this shift. She said, "The nutrition spotlight has shifted. Last year was all about protein. This year, fibre moved to the centre of the conversation, thanks in part to social media. Short, simple posts about gut health made people rethink what eating well actually means. Suddenly, digestion, energy and satiety were everyday talking points, not niche wellness trends."

When talking about ingredients most families already have, she added, "People assume healthy food is complicated. It really isn't. Some of the richest fibre sources are already in our homes: bananas, guava, roasted chana, peanuts, leafy vegetables, dal, millets, whole wheat roti, poha with vegetables and homemade sprouts. These are everyday foods that work beautifully for growing children."

Celebrity Dietician Simrat Kathuria also described the shift clearly, "Social Media Posts and Videos by Nutritionists, Medical Professionals and Wellness Creators Making Complex Nutrition Information Simple and Easy to Understand have all contributed to fibre being able to go viral."

"Reels of gut health, videos of high fibre recipes, and posts debunking common myths associated with fibre have encouraged many people to have more conversations about fibre."

And on why fibre suddenly feels relevant, Ridhima Khamsera, Clinical Dietician, said, "Last year everyone was living on protein shakes and eggs like they were a cheat code. This year it feels like fibre is quietly winning. People are finally noticing it actually affects energy, mood, and even how your skin looks. It is not flashy but your gut basically throws a thank-you party every time you eat something fibrous."

Why Fibre Became The Main Character

Despite the hype, the science behind the trend wasn't fluff. Most experts agree that adults need around twenty-five to thirty grams of fibre a day, though many barely get half. Low fibre shows up as bloating, constipation, sugar crashes and persistent hunger, which probably explains why a trend that promised smoother digestion and better mood caught on so easily.

Sonia Mehta explained that once fibre intake increases steadily and is paired with water, the improvements show up fast. Digestion becomes smoother, the gut microbiome gets more balanced, blood sugar steadies and LDL cholesterol drops. It also plays a role in hormonal health and reducing inflammation.

For Simrat Kathuria too, the benefits go beyond digestion. She highlighted how fibre nourishes the gut microbiome, which affects everything from immunity to mood regulation.

And then there's the everyday practicality of it. Fibre isn't some expensive superfood you have to hunt down at a boutique health store. As Bipasa Giri pointed out, the best sources are already in the Indian kitchen. That accessibility made the trend less aspirational and more doable.

Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, Dietician and Weight Management Specialist noted a marked rise in people seeking help for constipation and bloating this year, with 2025 seeing a 22% surge in such visits. The shift in conversation, he said, came from better awareness and easier access to information. Fibre was no longer dismissed as boring roughage but recognised as essential for immunity, metabolic health and overall well-being.

He also added that social media boosted the trend, "Social media has greatly increased people's exposure to the benefits of fibre, with fibre-related content on Instagram and YouTube receiving a 40% increase in viewership in 2025."

Experts didn't object to the movement as long as it was gradual, not extreme. Sudden spikes, they warned, would only lead to discomfort.

Still, the trend did something rare: it made gut health talk normal.

What Now?

If 2024 was the year we treated protein like a celebrity, 2025 was the year fibre quietly took the crown. It didn't come with fancy packaging. It didn't need glamorous marketing. It only needed people to realise that the gut is basically the control room of the body.