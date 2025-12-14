When <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Akshaye Khanna Revealed His Fitness Secrets: "I Don't Follow A Strict Diet"

After Dhurandhar hit the theatres on December 14, 2025, Akshaye Khanna, despite playing the villain Rehman Dakait, has emerged as the hero. He is everywhere on social media thanks to the viral clip of him dancing to the FA9LA song.

Akshaye Khanna, who is not on social media (or has an account we know of), gives few interviews, which is why his old clips are trending. Amid this, we found out that Baqar Nasser, Khanna's former fitness coach, congratulated the Dhurandhar star on the success of the film.

He also shared that in 2008, Akshaye Khanna revealed his fitness secrets in an interview with The Times of India. "I work out with celebrity trainer Baqar Nasser three times a week on the power plate machine. It has been six months now that I have been working under him," the actor said.

He also credited his coach for introducing him to the power plate and how he used to pay attention to detail to craft a scientific workout plan for the actor.

Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna's Exercise Routine

Akshaye Khanna said that a good trainer plays a crucial role in building a fitness routine that actually helps you achieve your goals. In those days, he loved to play squash.

"I used to do yoga earlier, and it's only in the past year or so that I have stopped (practising) yoga," he added.

Akshaye used to swim as well, and he preferred a mix of different exercises to ensure the workout routine did not become boring. "Since the workout is different every time, it becomes more interesting and a lot of fun. In a way, I try to exercise different parts of the body," the Dhurandhar star shared.

He also added that exercising recharges his senses. "I don't exercise to lose weight but to feel good. I feel energised after my workout, and that makes it worth all the effort," he noted. The Dhurandhar actor further shared that he used to see working out as an incentive, but like many of us, his idea of relaxation and chilling included hanging out with friends.

Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna's Diet Plan

Reflecting on his diet plan, Akshaye Khanna revealed that he was a non-vegetarian. "I don't follow a strict diet, as I don't have a tendency to put on weight. I don't have to watch what I eat," he added. Here we are wishing that we could have been blessed like the actor.

"I love food, but I don't overeat," he added, while sharing that he used to savour junk food like burgers and pizza. He used to eat out and devour his favourite dishes, while making sure his plate had a good mix of vegetables.

"I do eat a lot of vegetables like lettuce, spinach, bhindi, green peas, carrot, etc. But I have my dislikes as well. I don't like doodhi (bottle gourd) and karela (bitter gourd). I love to gorge on chicken, fish, and all types of seafood," shared Akshaye Khanna.

