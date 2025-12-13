Watch: <i>Dhurandhar</i> Fever Hits Balochistan, Young Fans Dance To Viral Akshaye Khanna Song

The internet seems to have caught the viral fever for Akshaye Khanna's viral FA9LA song on Dhurandhar. If you have not forgotten the password of your social media accounts and continue to scroll reels till late at night, you must have seen creators going gaga over the entrance of Rehman Dakait in the song.

Wearing an all-black outfit, Rehman enters the frame and breaks into spontaneous dance moves. This clip has not only gone viral, but social media users and celebrities are creating his look, copying his hooksteps, and using AI to create images of themselves as Rehman Dakait.

But this viral fever has now crossed borders and entered Balochistan, too. Yes, it's true. Rehman Dakait now has a fanbase among Baloch people, and the internet can't keep calm about it.

Fans In Balochistan Dance To Akshaye Khanna's Viral Dhurandhar Song

A fan from Pakistan shared a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the news of how people in Balochistan are falling for Akshaye Khanna.

The song on which Akshaye Khanna danced in #Dhruvanantarmovie is now inspiring my dear Baloch people to make videos in the same style."#AkshayeKhanna #DhurandharMovie pic.twitter.com/DPYZhxSTnj — Aabir Baloch (@AabirBaloc72816) December 12, 2025

"The song on which Akshaye Khanna danced in the Dhurandhar movie is now inspiring my dear Baloch people to make videos in the same style," he wrote.

You can see a kid dressed in an all-black and all-white outfit dancing on FA9LA's catchy beats. The internet is loving the fact that it.

About Dhurandhar Viral Song

FA9LA was originally released in May 2024, and it's an Arabic party song. It's about relaxing and enjoying with your friends or brothers. Hence, it has caught up with people. Not to mention the infectious energy that Akshaye Khanna brought to the scene.

In an interview with Mid Day, choreographer Vijay Ganguly said, "The song is a celebration of Akshaye's character being crowned as the Sher-E-Baloch. Originally, he was supposed to enter, walk through the dancers, and sit on the throne."

"Seeing the scene's mood and the dancers' performance, the fantastic actor that Akshaye is, he said he would dance a bit when he walks in. None of us knew what he was going to do. Akshaye entered the scene, took it from that point, and spontaneously performed," he added.

Dhurandhar was released on December 5, 2025, and has minted over Rs 200 crore.

