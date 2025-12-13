Detox Smoothie To Green Tea: Nutritionist Shares How To Lose 4 Kg Before New Year

As the year winds down, weight loss goals start feeling more urgent. With 2026 just a few days away, many people are looking for a simple reset. Not a crash diet. Not extreme rules. Just a plan that feels doable, even during a busy, food-filled season. The idea is not to punish your body, but to clean things up, stay active, and finish the year feeling lighter and more in control.

That is exactly the space certified nutritionist Amaka tapped into with her recent Instagram post. Sharing a realistic approach, she laid out what she would tell someone to do if they want to lose around 4 kg before the year ends. The focus stays on clean habits, portion control, and consistency, not quick fixes.

Start Your Day The Right Way

Amaka suggests starting the day with a warm apple cider vinegar drink, along with a green detox smoothie. This combination helps kick-start digestion and manage bloating. It also helps set the tone for better food choices throughout the day.

Keep Your Meals Simple

For meals, the nutritionist recommends keeping things simple and balanced. One option she shares is a pepper soup paired with a good source of protein. This could be fish, chicken, or any lean protein of choice. Carbs are not cut out completely, but their count is reduced. A small portion of rice, plantain, or potato is enough. The idea is to feel full without overeating.

Choose Light And Smart Snacks

When it comes to snacking, Amaka advises choosing a low-calorie fruit bowl. It helps curb sweet cravings while still keeping calorie intake in check. Fresh fruits also add fibre and hydration, which support overall weight loss.

A Light Night Drink

The nutritionist suggests ending the day with green tea. It is light, soothing and supports digestion.

Exercise Is Non-Negotiable

Exercise is a key part of her advice. Amaka recommends working out five days a week.

Amaka's message is clear. Sustainable weight loss comes from simple habits done daily. With mindful eating, regular exercise and consistency, losing 4 kg before the year ends can feel realistic and achievable.

