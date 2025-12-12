Inside Diljit Dosanjh's 4 AM To 9 PM Fitness Routine: Jumping Jacks, Fruit Bowl With Protein To Green Juice

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to collaborate with director Imtiaz Ali for the second time. The actor-singer, who earlier teamed up with Imtiaz for Amar Singh Chamkila, announced the news through a fun vlog on Instagram. While the collaboration has already sent fans into a frenzy, what truly stole the show was the glimpse into Diljit's incredibly disciplined – and hilariously honest – day that begins at 4:30 am.

Diljit Dosanjh's Workout

The vlog opens with Diljit Dosanjh dressed for his workout. First, he heads to the chicken coop. Why, you ask? To check whether the hens have laid eggs. He even jokes that if they had not, he might have to eat dinner for breakfast. Classic Diljit!

Next, the star dives into his workout routine. After warming up by climbing up and down the stairs, he performs a series of exercises including push-ups, jumping jacks, chest press and cobra stretch. In his trademark humour, he claims the repetition counts are 1001, 12005 and 36501. We will just take his word for it!

Diljit Dosanjh's Diet

Post workout, Diljit Dosanjh fuels up with a glass of green juice, followed by a breakfast bowl filled with fresh fruits and a scoop of protein powder.

Then comes a sneak peek into the star's workday as he joins a motorcade heading to a shoot. On set, he is seen chatting with Imtiaz Ali. Diljit shares a heartwarming compliment from the director: “Director Imtiaz told me, ‘Diljit, actor toh duniya mai bohot hai, par tu apna hai yaar. Isliye tujhe dobara le liya' (There are many actors in this world, but you are like my own. That is why I cast you again.)”

The team was supposed to wrap at 7 pm, but Diljit reveals that the shoot stretched until 8:30 pm. The star says he does not mind working extra – especially for someone as wonderful as Imtiaz Ali.

The day ends with a heart-touching moment as Diljit Dosanjh is surrounded by a sea of young fans – whom he fondly calls rabb (God). He interacts with them all before finally heading home.

