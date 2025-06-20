Is Bridal Jewellery All About The Big Rocks Now?

Are you a modern Indian bride-to-be who has said yes to the proposal and to your wedding dress? The obvious next step is picking the jewellery to add all the sparkles to your look for the big day. What are you inclining towards taking the traditional Indian path of the good old gold and kundan jewels or the one leading to carats worth of shimmer and shine in the form of on-trend gemstones encrusted wedding jewellery.

Whether it is the OG engagement ring, or the bridal jewellery trousseau; what are the contemporary Indian brides opting for? Are they going the gemstones route taken by many a celebrity in the recent years such as Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Nayanthara and more? Or are they wanting to take the gold jewellery route? Well, if the road taken is that of the gemstones, let us decode if it is all about the big rocks for the new-age brides or are they going for a different aesthetic?

NDTV spoke to jewellery industry stalwart and designer, Sunita Shekhawat, and other leading jewellers including Angara, Craftier, Golubhai Badalia Diamonds, Akoirah and more to decode if today's bridal jewellery is all about big rocks being worn as a status symbol or do these choices resound with their tastes as well.

Every Girl Dreams Of The Big Solitaire As A Wedding Ring, How Has This Trend Stayed Timeless?

Sunita Shekhawat, who helms Sunita Shekhawat Jaipur, tells NDTV, "I personally feel solitaire has stayed timeless because it represents purity, commitment, and individuality. It's elegance lies in its simplicity, making it just as relevant for the modern bride as it was for generations past. Whether set in classic gold or paired with traditional meenakari, it remains a powerful symbol of love that transcends trends."

Aditi Daga, co-founder of Angara, seconds Sunita Shekhawat's opinion, "The solitaire is classic because it's versatile and symbolic. Brides still choose it, but today they're looking for more value and personalisation."

Namrata Kothari, founder at Akoirah by Augmont, is of the same opinion as well, "The solitaire ring remains a timeless classic because it symbolizes simplicity, elegance, and the commitment that comes with marriage. Its understated design is universally loved and has always been a symbol of eternal love."

Achal Gupta, jewellery designer and founder Craftier, too says, "There's a reason the solitaire has maintained its position in the heart of every bride-to-be. The solitaire is a timeless, elegant setting informing all-time commitment. Today, with lab-grown solitaires brides can own that dream, having it beautifully made with consciousness."

Golu Bhai and Ishmita Badalia founders of Golubhai Badalia Diamonds, tells NDTV, "A solitaire isn't just a ring; it's a sentiment of a promise cast in brilliance. The timeless appeal of the solitaire lies in its purity and symbolism. Brides may evolve, styles may shift, but the big solitaire remains the ultimate emblem of enduring love."

That is a unanimous industry wide opinion, we must say.

The Shift From Gold And Kundan Jewels To Gemstone Heavy Jewellery Is Real. What Do The Contemporary Brides Want As Their Bridal Jewels?

Sunita Shekhawat expresses her opinion on the shift and the preferences of the modern-day brides, "Today's brides are looking for jewellery that tells a personal story. While traditional gold and kundan will always hold a place of pride, contemporary brides are embracing gemstones bases their colour and individuality. They want sets that are versatile, something they can wear beyond the wedding day, that reflects their personality while still honouring heritage."

Aditi Daga is coincidentally of the same opinion again, "Brides want jewellery that feels personal, intentional, and wearable beyond the wedding day. There's a move away from bulky sets toward modular, high-impact pieces like stackable gemstone rings, or layered necklaces with mixed cuts and textures. We've seen strong demand for gemstones like rubies, sapphires, and emeralds in bridal orders, especially pieces that can be worn again at receptions, anniversaries, or even as daily heirlooms."

This expresses how the new-age brides pick pieces that mirror their stories and opt for jewellery that are wearable beyond their wedding day.

Do The Brides Of Today Prefer A Certain Gemstone Such As Emeralds Or Diamonds Over The Others?

Sunita Shekhawat tells NDTV what the brides of today prefer in terms of gemstones. "Coloured stones are becoming a quiet favourite amongst contemporary brides. They present a unique blend of rarity, luxury, and personal expression. Brides today are looking beyond the traditional they want something meaningful and distinctive. Naturally sourced coloured diamonds, with their subtle hues and timeless appeal, fit beautifully into that vision. They're elegant, expressive, and truly one-of-a-kind-just like the modern bride."

Anchal Gupta also shares a similar point of view that diamonds are a bride's first choice. "No other gemstone replicates the brilliance and emotional value of a diamond; but emeralds and sapphires are on the rise, especially among brides looking for that exceptional touch with their bridal attire, all-the-while being mindful of sourcing."

Are The Size And Carats Of Gemstones Becoming A Symbol Of The Price Tag Attached To Them? Or Is There An Aesthetic Element Involved When Young Brides Look For Their Wedding Jewellery?

Sunita Shekhawat tells NDTV that contemporary brides rate the emotional value their jewellery over their carats and size. “While size and carat still carry a certain prestige, brides are far more attuned to the aesthetic and emotional value of their jewellery. They want pieces that reflect their personality, not just their price tag. The craftsmanship, design, and how a jewel complements their style matter just as much, if not more than the weight or size of the gemstone. At our atelier, we often see young brides choosing refined, thoughtfully designed pieces where the beauty lies in detail, colour, and hentage. For them, it's about how the jewellery feels, not just how much it weighs.”

Aditi Daga adds her opinion, "For today's brides, aesthetics and meaning often outweigh just carat size. While size can influence price, it's no longer the sole marker of value. Many brides are now asking smarter questions about origin, treatment, quality, and craftsmanship."

How Have Gemstones Set Bridal Jewellery Trends In The Recent Years?

Sunita Shekhawat tells NDTV how gemstones can be credited with refreshing the bridal jewellery trends, "Gemstones have brought a fresh vibrancy to bridal jewellery, Brides today are moving beyond all-gold looks and embracing colour-deep emeralds, royal blues, and soft pastels. These stones add personality, emotion, and a sense of individuality, making each bridal look truly unique, It's a beautiful shift toward meaningful luxury."

Golu Bhai and Ishmita Badalia express a similar opinion, "Gemstones have diversified bridal palettes, but diamonds continue to dictate the bridal aesthetic. Solitaire engagement rings, chandelier diamond earrings, and layered diamond necklaces remain at the forefront, occasionally accented by coloured stones."

Has Kareena Kapoor's Solitaire Wedding Ring Become A Cult Symbol For The Brides Of Today To Get Similar Wedding Rings?

Sunita Shekhawat completely agrees, "Kareena Kapoor's solitaire ring definitely sparked admiration and set a trend, especially among modern brides who appreciate timeless elegance. The solitaire's simplicity combined with its classic appeal makes it a coveted choice. While each bride wants something unique, Kareena's ring has certainly inspired many to embrace understated sophistication in their wedding jewellery."

Aditi Daga tells NDTV a different tale on this matter, "It probably set a benchmark for clean, classic design. But today's brides want more than replication. Many still gravitate toward solitaire silhouettes, but they're adding personal touches like hidden halos, coloured side stones, vintage-inspired galleries, and meaningful engravings."

Speaking of Celebrities, Comment On How Gemstones Are Taking Centre stage on International Red Carpet

Aditi Daga tells NDTV, "What we're seeing on global red carpets is a return to jewellery with soul. Gemstones are stepping into the spotlight not just for their beauty, but for their power to communicate individuality, heritage and intention. When Priyanka adorns herself in emeralds or when Diljit pairs a sherwani with emeralds and tourmalines, it's not just fashion. It's storytelling. These choices reflect a deeper cultural confidence and a desire for luxury that feels personal rather than prescribed."

Golu Bhai and Ishmita Badalia also say, "The MET Gala 2025 was nothing short of a gemstone spectacle. From Priyanka's breathtaking emerald-studded neckpiece to Diljit's diamond-dripped ensemble, one thing was clear-bigger is back. Even celebrities are now leaning into the grandeur of high-carat diamonds. It's not just Hollywood; Bollywood too has caught the fever. Diamonds have officially become the craze of the century, and it's refreshing to see Indian stars take the global stage with unapologetic sparkle. The era of minimalism has made way for maximalism-with diamonds leading the charge."

Just Like Gold Jewellery, Do These Gemstones Jewels Hold And Grow in Value Or Are Breaking Your Bank?

Sunita Shekhawat tells NDTV about the intricacy of investing in gemstones as bridal jewels, "Gemstones, when carefully chosen for quality and rarity, can indeed hold and even appreciate in value over time-much like gold. However, the key is understanding their origin, craftsmanship, and market demand. While some pieces may be an investment, others are meant to be cherished for their beauty and personal meaning rather than financial return. So, it's about balancing passion with prudence."

Aditi Daga keeps it short and sweet and opines the same, "Rare gemstones do hold value and are appreciating assets."

Top Three Gemstones For The Contemporary Indian Bride

Sunita Shekhawat says, "For the modern Indian bride, emeralds, rubies, and sapphires remain timeless favourites. Emeralds bring a fresh vibrancy and symbolise prosperity, rubies exude passion and strength, while sapphires add a touch of royal elegance. Together, they beautifully blend tradition with contemporary style."

Achal Gupta adds, "Well, without any doubt big solitaire diamonds, vintage-inspired sapphires, and rich emeralds for contrast are the top three gemstones. Together, they create a bridal palette that's classy, elegant, versatile, and forward-thinking."

Conclusive Take On The Future Of Gemstones And Indian Brides

Sunita Shekhawat says that the contemporary brides lean towards expression of their individuality over opting for gemstones as status symbols, "Indian brides today crave individuality, sustainability, and stories behind every stone. Gemstones will no longer just be symbols of status but powerful expressions of identity and values. Expect a surge in ethically sourced gems, bold colour combinations, and personalised designs that break the mold-making every bridal piece as unique as the bride herself."

Golu Bhai and Ishmita Badalia add a different point of view, "The future is brilliant and undeniably diamond studded. As Indian brides seek luxury with meaning, we foresee solitaires and standout diamonds continuing to dominate, with accent gemstones adding flair. It's the age of bold elegance, and the big rock is here to stay."

Let us be honest, the brides of today follow the 'all that sparkles is a big rock' jewellery mantra.

