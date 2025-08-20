Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra Goes Globetrotting On Safari In Kenya Before SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter Shoot

Priyanka Chopra started her safari diary with a stunning aerial shot

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Priyanka Chopra Goes Globetrotting On Safari In Kenya Before SS Rajamouli's <i>Globetrotter</i> Shoot
Priyanka Chopra in in Nairobi, Kenya to shoot for SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter, also starring Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her time in Kenya. According to reports, the actress is currently in the Kenyan capital Nairobi for the shooting of the Mahesh Babu-starrer SSMB25, directed by SS Rajamouli. 

But before getting busy on set, Priyanka decided to soak in the wild beauty of Africa. Her Instagram Stories gave us all a glimpse into her safari adventure – complete with wildlife sightings and local food.

Priyanka started her safari diary with a stunning aerial shot. The picture showed Nairobi covered in lush greenery. It was the perfect way to set the mood for her adventure.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Up next, the actress shared a short video from her car ride. The view outside was full of green fields and open skies. Priyanka said, "The air is fresh". 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

In another Instagram Story, she shared the view of the "Pride Lands", reminiscent of The Lion King. The Pride Lands, heavily inspired by Kenya's landscapes and wildlife, in The Lion King is where the major action of the popular animated movie is played out. 

The actor-producer also gorged on the local Kenyan cuisine. She posted a picture of Ugali, a staple in Kenyan cuisine. Ugali is a thick porridge made from maize flour. It is soft, filling, and usually eaten with vegetables or meat.  

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

On the wild side, the actress's next story was a fun one. Priyanka posted a video of a hyena wandering nearby. Her caption read, "Hi friend", in a 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Clearly, she was enjoying her close encounters with the wild.

Priyanka also uploaded a picture of the African buffalo, also known as the Cape buffalo. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Her adventure continued with a video of an ostrich casually walking across the fields. The bird looked calm and unbothered as it moved around, and Priyanka captured the moment perfectly.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The actress wrapped up her safari series with a glimpse of a hippopotamus. The animal was partly submerged in water.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

From aerial shots and safari rides to local dishes and animal encounters, Priyanka Chopra's stories gave fans a fun peek into her African break. 

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Skin Gets The Spotlight With A Weekend Facial

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Priyanka Chopra, Kenya, Safari
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com