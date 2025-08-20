Priyanka Chopra Goes Globetrotting On Safari In Kenya Before SS Rajamouli's <i>Globetrotter</i> Shoot

Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her time in Kenya. According to reports, the actress is currently in the Kenyan capital Nairobi for the shooting of the Mahesh Babu-starrer SSMB25, directed by SS Rajamouli.

But before getting busy on set, Priyanka decided to soak in the wild beauty of Africa. Her Instagram Stories gave us all a glimpse into her safari adventure – complete with wildlife sightings and local food.

Priyanka started her safari diary with a stunning aerial shot. The picture showed Nairobi covered in lush greenery. It was the perfect way to set the mood for her adventure.

Up next, the actress shared a short video from her car ride. The view outside was full of green fields and open skies. Priyanka said, "The air is fresh".

In another Instagram Story, she shared the view of the "Pride Lands", reminiscent of The Lion King. The Pride Lands, heavily inspired by Kenya's landscapes and wildlife, in The Lion King is where the major action of the popular animated movie is played out.

The actor-producer also gorged on the local Kenyan cuisine. She posted a picture of Ugali, a staple in Kenyan cuisine. Ugali is a thick porridge made from maize flour. It is soft, filling, and usually eaten with vegetables or meat.

On the wild side, the actress's next story was a fun one. Priyanka posted a video of a hyena wandering nearby. Her caption read, "Hi friend", in a

Clearly, she was enjoying her close encounters with the wild.

Priyanka also uploaded a picture of the African buffalo, also known as the Cape buffalo.

Her adventure continued with a video of an ostrich casually walking across the fields. The bird looked calm and unbothered as it moved around, and Priyanka captured the moment perfectly.

The actress wrapped up her safari series with a glimpse of a hippopotamus. The animal was partly submerged in water.

From aerial shots and safari rides to local dishes and animal encounters, Priyanka Chopra's stories gave fans a fun peek into her African break.

