Caravans, Palaces, Kasbahs: The 10 Best Hotels And Resorts In Morocco

Morocco is on every travel lover's bucket list for all the right reasons. From the sandy dunes of the Sahara Desert to the colourful souks of Marrakech, it is a place full of life and adventure.

If you are in India and planning to visit Morocco, you will usually need to fly in to the country. Major Moroccan cities like Casablanca, Marrakesh and Fes are connected to Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with a layover or two along the way.

How To Get A Visa For Morocco?

Getting a Morocco visa for Indian passport holders is pretty straightforward.

Just head over to the official website - www.visitmorocco.com.

Once you fill in the details, they will ask for your email address and a confirmation link will be sent on it.

Click on it and fill out the form with your personal info and passport details.

Do not forget to upload a passport-sized photo and a copy of your passport.

After you confirm everything, make the payment, and you are all set.

The processing time for a Morocco tourist visa for Indians is usually around three working days.

If you are in a hurry, there is an express option too - it can be done in just one day.

Most-Visited African Country

Morocco is not just popular - it is the most-visited country in all of Africa. According to UN Tourism data, 17.4 million international tourists explored Morocco in 2024, which is a solid 20% jump from 2023. Clearly, the world can not get enough of its charm, colours and culture.

Where To Stay In Morocco

While Morocco offers a range of stay options, from traditional riads to the best of modern hotels, here's a look at the most luxurious hotels and resorts across the country.

1. Royal Mansour, Marrakech

This ultra-luxurious stay is the real deal - it was built by and is owned by Morocco's King Mohammed VI. Think private riads, rooftop pools, lush gardens and gold-dusted everything.

2. The Oberoi, Marrakech

A peaceful paradise surrounded by orange orchards and olive trees. The Oberoi blends Indian hospitality with Moroccan beauty - expect grand architecture, serene courtyards and flawless service that makes you feel like royalty.

3. La Mamounia, Marrakech

An iconic hotel, La Mamounia oozes old-world glamour and charm. With its dreamy interiors and lush gardens, it is like stepping into a Moroccan fairytale with a luxury twist.

4. Fairmont Royal Palm, Marrakech

This resort is where elegance meets relaxation - imagine sprawling suites, mountain views, a giant golf course, and a spa that is basically a dream. It's a perfect blend of style, peace and pampering.

5. Nobu, Marrakech

Trendy, stylish, and buzzing with energy - Nobu Marrakech is for the cool crowd. With its sleek design and world-famous cuisine, it is the ultimate hotspot for a luxe urban escape.

6. Caravan by Habitas Agafay

Desert glamping with a soul! Set in the Agafay Desert, Caravan offers boho-chic tents, fire-lit nights, live music and a magical escape under the stars. It is perfect for adventurers who also love comfort.

7. Royal Mansour Casablanca

Bringing old-school glamour to the heart of Casablanca, this hotel is all about refined luxury. With plush interiors, fine dining and top-notch service, it is a favorite among travellers.

8. Four Seasons Casablanca

Wake up to the sound of waves and ocean views at this coastal stunner. Whether you're into beach walks, spa days or sunset cocktails, Four Seasons Casablanca is all about chic seaside luxury.

9. Kasbah Bab Ourika, Ourika Valley

Photo: Kasbah Bab Ourika

Set high above a valley, this eco-friendly hideaway offers jaw-dropping views of the Atlas Mountains. With charming rooms, earthy vibes and fresh farm-to-table food, it is a peaceful escape into nature. The 2024 Netflix movie Lonely Planet, starring Chris Hemsworth and Laura Dern, was shot at this retreat.

10. Fairmont Tazi Palace, Tangier

Once a royal palace, now a luxury resort with serious style. Fairmont Tazi Palace is where heritage meets glam - think regal decor, lavish gardens, panoramic city views and a taste of Tangier's golden past.

