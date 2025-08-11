Why A Do-Nothing Holiday At These 10 Indian Luxury Hotels Is The Best August 15 Long Weekend Trip

Imagine a holiday without Instagram. No, strike that. Imagine the second-best alternative, a holiday where you are not forced to tick off activities off a list. No to-dos, no agendas, no timetables and no walking-a-million-miles-a-day kinda vacation. A 'do-nothing' holiday. The kind of holidays where your only work is to reset and laze around, doing everything that you want to but without the stress of doing it all.

What Is A Do-Nothing Holiday?

Unlike traditional 'activity-based' vacations, a do-nothing holiday is not about laziness or ignoring culture, rather, it is about wellness, balance, and absorbing life at your own pace.

Doing nothing could mean anything. Sleeping, swimming, eating slowly, lingering in the sun, meandering in nature, or just sitting still - what matters is how you define doing nothing.

The Best Pick For An August 15 Long Weekend Trip

So, if no frantic plans is the way you want to spend the August 15 long weekend (August 15 this year is a Friday, and just the mid-August break you needed), head to one of these luxury resorts.

From an intimate luxury retreat on the edge of the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, to a tea-estate stay in West Bengal's Darjeeling, or an erstwhile Victorian boatyard-turned-heritage hotel in Kerala's Cochin, to a nearly two-century-old estate in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala, there's something on the list for every kind of do-nothing traveller. And perhaps for Instagram too, once you're done with the holiday.

Where To Stay On The August 15 Long Weekend

Sariska Lodge

Where: Sariska, Rajasthan

Photo: Sariska Lodge

A brand-new intimate luxury retreat nestled on the edge of the Sariska Tiger Reserve and amidst the scenic Aravalli hills, Sariska Lodge is perfect for nature and wildlife lovers.

The resort is spread across 15 acres and features 11 elegantly designed private suites, along with a dedicated dining room-bar-outdoor restaurant, a wellness centre, a serene outdoor pool, an organic garden, beautifully designed outdoor guest spaces, and an Ashwalaya (an in-house stable with Marwari horses).

The property is perfect for a slowed-down long weekend. In case you're the active kinds, the Sariska Lodge team has a range of activities for you to try out.

Brij Anayra

Where: Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh

Brij Anayra. Photo: Ananya Bhattacharya

Think heritage and think luxury. Brij Anayra in Dharamshala is a blend of both, with 12 exquisite rooms that immerse guests in the serenity of the Himalayan landscape.

Perched atop lush tea plantations with panoramic views of the Dhauladhar range, the place promises personalised luxury, attentive service, and immersive experiences like sound healing, high tea in the gardens, and gourmet dining, all set within a nearly two-century-old estate that radiates peace and charm.

Here, you can watch the sun set from your suite over a lavish English high tea, catch the twinkling lights of Dharamsala after twilight, or take a stroll along the gardens. Brij Anayra is a beautiful escape from the chaos of citylife.

Sitara Himalaya

Where: Palchan, Himachal Pradesh

Sitara Himalaya is a luxurious mountain lodge high in the heart of the Himalayas, offering guests elegantly appointed rooms with sweeping views of snow-clad peaks and verdant valleys.

Combining Indian, Tibetan, and English architectural influences, the property's refined interiors, Ayurvedic spa, and Himalayan cuisine create a sophisticated mountain retreat that's designed for relaxation, wellness, and breathtaking natural experiences. And above all, it serves as a reminder to slow down.

The Kumaon

Where: Kasar Devi, Uttarakhand

The Kumaon. Photo: Ananya Bhattacharya

Nestled on a ridge in Kasar Devi above Almora in Uttarakhand, The Kumaon is a contemporary mountain retreat with ten luxurious suites that open to panoramic Himalayan views. Its architecture celebrates local stone and wood, blending modern minimalism with traditional styles.

Guests enjoy a tranquil escape into native forests and terraced farms, with access to historic cultural sites, a cantilevered dining room floating over the valley, and deep immersion in the region's spiritual energy. The Kasar Devi temple is a stone's throw from the property.

Glenburn Tea Estate and Boutique Hotel

Where: Darjeeling, West Bengal

Photo: Glenburn Tea Estate and Boutique Hotel

Glenburn Tea Estate sprawls across 1,600 acres overlooking the hills of Darjeeling and offers a boutique plantation stay with a lingering English cottage vibe. Guests are enveloped in warm hospitality as they take a sip of estate-grown Darjeeling tea, or take part in immersive plantation experiences.

The estate combines luxury comfort and cultural learning with beautiful landscape settings, gracious hosts, gourmet cuisine, and guided explorations of nearby heritage and tea trails.

Cherry Resort

Where: Temi Tea Garden, Sikkim

Cherry Resort. Photo: Ananya Bhattacharya

Located within the picturesque Temi Tea Garden, the only tea garden in Sikkim, Cherry Resort features cozy rooms, serene Himalayan vistas, and warm local hospitality. The Kangchenjunga range is visible in all its glory from the property on clear days. On not-so-clear days, you have stunning views of miles upon miles of lush green tea gardens to feast your eyes on.

If you're visiting in October-November, you're rewarded with an additional sight: the resort's cherry trees in full bloom.

The property is the best spot to soak in the region's tea culture and scenic beauty, complemented by local cuisine, nature walks and the peaceful ambience of Sikkim's only tea estate.

Caravela Beach Resort

Where: Varca, Goa

Photo: Caravela Beach Resort

Situated on the powdery white sands of Varca Beach, Caravela Beach Resort is a sprawling, independently managed luxury destination offering 201 rooms with direct sea views.

A massive atrium lobby, extensive gardens, golf course, spa, diverse dining, and vibrant entertainment programmes for adults and children ensure an immersive experience without having to step out of the resort. The property provides guests with access to one of Goa's finest beaches.

Kahani Paradise

Where: Gokarna, Karnataka

Photo: Kahani Paradise

Kahani Paradise is an exclusive coastal villa retreat on top of the lush hills above Paradise Beach in Gokarna, Karnataka.

It is spread over 20 acres of tropical gardens, forests, and orchards, and offers six exquisite suites, artisanal interiors, a panoramic pool terrace, and serene spa facilities.

Timbertales

Where: Coorg, Karnataka

Photo: Timbertales

Timbertales is a boutique luxury resort set in the scenic Coorg in Karnataka, famed for its expansive plantations, misty hills, and rich biodiversity. The property offers guests beautiful wooden cottages to pick from.

When at Timbertales, savour the locally sourced cuisine. Set within one of South India's lushest landscapes, Timbertales offers a glimpse of the coffee-plantation life up close.

Brunton Boatyard

Where: Fort Cochin, Kerala

Photo: Brunton Boatyard

Overlooking the historic harbour of Fort Cochin, Brunton Boatyard is a heritage hotel that evokes colonial-era luxury with contemporary comforts. The hotel was converted from a Victorian boatyard, and its rooms and suites feature period details. Guests can enjoy harbour views from Brunton Boatyard.

Traditional Kerala cuisine, immersive cultural programming, and easy access to Cochin's bustling spice markets and historic sites make the property a true blend of relaxed elegance and coastal heritage.