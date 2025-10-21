Kiara Advani To Alia Bhatt, Bollywood Dazzles In Ethnics For Diwali 2025

Any festival is incomplete without Bollywood celebrities serving glamorous looks for the Gram as well as their fans. Since it was Diwali on October 20, 2025, the actors donned their best outfits, posed with diyas, and wished everyone a safe celebration.

While you must have scrolled through the posts, even double-tapped on them, we are here breaking down their looks, makeup, and what jewels they wore.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

For the Diwali celebration, Alia Bhatt styled a pink georgette kurta (featuring embroidery) with a mint green skirt, pleated in the front. Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed the festivities in a white kurta set.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

This was Kiara and Sidharth's first Diwali after embracing parenthood a few months ago. The duo posted a reel twinning in yellow outfits. The caption read, "Happy Diwali [yellow heart emojis]. Love, Light, and Sunshine".

Kiara donned a yellow anarkali suit, donned a red bindi, kept the jewel count to a minimum with just earrings, and completed the look with embellished jutti. Sidharth, on the other hand, paired his yellow bandhgala kurta with white bottoms.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt

The Kapoor clan had a huge Diwali celebration filled with love and laughter. The iconic nanad-bhabhi duo, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ali Bhatt, posed together for the camera. Alia looked graceful in a golden drape, while Kareena looked 'PHAT' in a blue ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and the Kapoor Family pose for Diwali. Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor

Mira and Shahid Kapoor's Diwali celebrations were filled with laughter. Miral wore a shimmery mustard yellow anarkali, while Shahid looked dashing in a black bandhgala.

Inside Mira and Shahid's Diwali festivities. Photo: Mira Rajput/ Instagram

Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar celebrated Diwali in London. Twinkle got clicked in a pink sharara set, while Akshay sported a pastel-hued kurta set.

Twinkle and Akshay celebrated Diwali in London. Photo: Twinkle Khanna/ Instagram

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Diwali celebrations were all about family, love, and prayers. Amid the Rs 60-crore fraud case, the couple posed with their children and wished their fans. "Happy Diwali from our Family to you all," read the caption.

Shilpa Shetty twinned with her daughter in a red suit, featuring golden zari work. Raj Kundra twined with his son in an ivory kurta paired with white pyjamas.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra pose with their kids for Diwali. Photo: Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

"Ab tak kyun jaage ho??? Ho gayi Happy Diwali," read Shraddha Kapoor's caption as she posed in a golden-hued anarkali suit from the collection of Aacho, a traditional wear brand for women.

Shraddha Kapoor's Diwali look. Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/ Instagram

Vikrant Massey- Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur posed in traditionals this Diwali. The actor wore a white pyjama-kurta set, while Sheetal donned a red-hued saree. The caption of the family picture was, "Happy Daabliiii from us to you!!!"

Vikrant-Sheetal posing with their son during the Diwali celebration. Photo: Vikrant Massey/ Instagram

Shabana Azmi And Fam

Shabana Azmi shared a bunch of images from Diwali 2025 celebrations. She wore a yellow suits, Tabu made an appearance in a red velvet suit, Diya Mirza donned a mint green anarkali suit, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal twinned in black traditional outfits, Divya Dutta was in a pink saree, and Shibani Dandekar graced the party in a rose-gold saree.

Diwali celebration at Shabana Azmi's home. Photo: Shabana Azmi/ Instagram

Vicky-Sunny Kaushal

Vicky Kushal did not share any pictures with Katrina Kaif this year, but he shared a story while enjoying bursting crackers with brother, Sunny Kaushal, and father, Sham Kaushal. He wore a shimmery black kurta set, while Sunny looked dashing in an ivory kurta set.

Vicky Kaushal is enjoying Diwali festivities with his brother and father. Photo: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

This year, Bhumi Pednekar celebrated Diwali away from her home. She was in Atlanta, U.S., and posed in a red anarkali suit. "Even across continents, I could feel Papa's presence and the quiet blessings of our ancestors as we prayed," read the caption.

Bhumi celebrated Diwali in the US. Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

For Diwali, Sonam Kapoor wore a custom colourful suit from Rimple and Harpreet's collection. "This Diwali, I'm choosing soft lights over loud speakers," she wrote in the caption.

Inside Sonam Kapoor's Diwali celebration. Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram

Richa Chadha

This year, Rich Chadha wore a red and purple sharara set for Diwali. "A very happy Diwali to all celebrating! May it be filled with light and warmth," the actor wished her fans.

Richa Chadha celebrated Diwali in a pink-purple ensemble. Photo: Richa Chadha/ Instagram

Kajol-Ajay Devn And Vatsal Seth-Ishita Dutta

For Diwali, Kajol draped a black saree with a red border, and Ajay Devgn took his style game up a notch with a blue kurta and pants. Vatsal Seth paired a vibrant kurta with black bottoms, and Ishita Dutta brought grace to frames with a yellow anarkali suit.

Inside Kajol-Ajay's Diwali celebrations with Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta. Photo: Vatsal Seth/ Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Diwali outfit was simple yet elegant. She wore a green kurta set and wrote, "Filled with gratitude".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Diwali outfit was a graceful green suit. Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated Diwali with their kids and loved ones. Neha donned a pink suit, while Angad posed in a white kurta set.

Glimpses of Neha and Angad's love-filled Diwali. Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram

