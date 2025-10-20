Kareena Kapoor Khan's Powder Blue <i>Lehenga</i> Adds A Hint Of Sparkle To Diwali Glamour

Kareena Kapoor's wardrobe collection screams glamour from a mile away. On par with gorgeous sarees, she has an equally impressive selection of lehengas. Recently, Kareena and the entire Kapoor family indulged in the vibrant Dhanteras festivities. While every member displayed their sartorial brilliance, Kareena indeed stole the limelight effortlessly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan slipped into a powder blue lehenga set from the shelves of Jaipur-based fashion label Tokree, known for its exquisite range of festive wear. The star's ethnic outfit came with a price tag of Rs 70,800. It featured the brand's Palash Powder Blue Silk Lehenga, Gota Patti Blouse and Cut Dana Dupatta.

The deep-scoped V-neck blouse, crafted to perfection from luxurious silk, was embellished with delicate gota patti. Intricate, traditional boota patterns running along the sleeves, hem, and borders added a royal spin. Kareena Kapoor owned the subtle contrast game as the red piping worked wonders against the cool blue hue. Meanwhile, hand-woven motifs were an ode to Rajput artistry

Kareena Kapoor teamed the fitted blouse with a voluminous lehenga skirt. The gold-embroidered border framed the flared number with shimmery precision.

Coming to the dupatta, Kareena Kapoor opted for a semi-transparent fabric, coated with jaal embroidery. Sprinkled with exquisite cut dana and sitara adornments, it added oomph and panache in equal measure. Laces stitched along all four edges gave Kareena's outfit a structured finish.

With her festive outfit making the right noise, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for minimal accessories comprising a pair of chunky gold jhumkas, blue bangles and statement rings. Rosy makeup, winged eyeliner and glossy nude-tinted lips sealed her festive glam. She completed her ravishing avatar with a sleek updo, secured with a flower garland.

If you are still second-guessing your Diwali outfit, just take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor.