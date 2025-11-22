"Kapoors Want Food With Ghee": <i>Dining With The Kapoors</i> Creative Producer On Family's Journey From Indulgence To Health

Dining With The Kapoors is streaming on Netflix, and it is the answer to everyone's curiosity regarding what the Kapoor clan eats. Created by Armaan Jain, the show brings together the beloved members of legend Prithviraj Kapoor's family under one roof for lunch to celebrate the 100th birthday of his son Raj Kapoor.

It stars Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Saif Ali Khan, Agastya Nanda, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, and Bharat Sahni.

Bollywood's biggest family is known for their contribution to the cinema and their unparalleled love for food. In the show, everyone talked about the iconic parties that Raj Kapoor used to throw, and how his wife, Krishna Kapoor, used to love feeding everyone in the house.

Kapoor Family's Crazy Love For Food

Kapoors are known as the indulgent family. The Kapoor-style menu on the show featured dishes like mac and cheese, junglee mutton, chicken curry, mutton yakhni pulao, dal pakodi kadhi, paya, paneer makhani, brun pav, steamed rice, Malabari paratha, truffle dal, lacha paratha, chilke wale aloo, and fish curry, among other delights.

But indulgence does not end with food. The family also has a history of alcoholism. In fact, Rishi Kapoor mentioned in his autobiography that he battled with alcoholism as a coping mechanism. The late actor wrote in Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored that at one point, alcohol was his only support and shared details about Raj Kapoor's struggles with alcoholism, too.

But with Karisma and Navya's generation, you can see a clear shift towards healthier food choices. Kapoors still love their curries, biryani, and desserts, but they also opt for healthy dishes like khichdi, paya, and baked dishes.

Kapoor Family Believes Ghee Makes Every Dish Tastier

Krishna Kapoor gave Karisma Kapoor a cookbook, as shown in Dining With The Kapoors, and asked her to prepare everything in it and test it on her grandfather, Raj Kapoor, before cooking it for the love of her life. Not only that, Armaan Jain has a diary with Krishna Kapoor's handwritten recipes.

In an exclusive chat with NDTV, creative producer Tarun Mansukhani opened up about how the Kapoor family members are crazy about their meal. In fact, Ranbir was quoted as saying on the show that everybody in the family gets hangry if they don't get their meals on time.

"I am not a foodie, so I have not heard about a lot of dishes," Mansukhani said, adding, "Somebody was talking about this kind of fish, and I was like, I had no idea what you are talking about."

"They are talking about this dish and that dish, and each has their own preferences," he noted, while sharing that the Kapoors have definitely gotten a lot healthier.

"Depending on how they have to look for a film, they follow a diet and work out," said Dostana director, adding that professionally, they are focused, but personally, they are crazy about food.

"When it comes to personal food preferences, I think you cannot take away the fact that they want their food with ghee in it," shared Tarun Mansukhani.

On the show, everyone mentioned how Krishna Kapoor used to emphasise adding ghee to the top of every dish. In fact, Armaan Jain paid a tribute to his late grandmother by adding ghee droppers while plating fish curry and rice.

Dining With The Kapoors is a heartwarming show that shows how every conversation in the Kapoor clan begins and ends with food. The show is streaming on Netflix.

