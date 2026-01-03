Ranbir Kapoor Explains Why His Brand ARKS Is Not Linked With Alia Bhatt And Daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor's lifestyle brand, ARKS, has been a topic of discussion due to its unique name. While many believed that it was inspired by his wife, Alia Bhatt, and daughter, Raha Kapoor, the actor set the record straight in a recent video posted on the brand's YouTube channel.

Ranbir Explains The Unique Name Of His Brand ARKS

Ranbir said, “It had different meanings to it. We started with a shoe, so at first it was ‘A Ranbir Kapoor Shoe'. Later, it was ‘Ranbir Kapoor Studio', but at one point, I realised that it doesn't really need a meaning. I think it just fits. When we heard ARKS and saw the logo, everything just came together.”

The actor shared that ARKS manufactures its products in a factory owned by his brother-in-law, Bharat Sahni. He further revealed that he takes an active role in the production process. “We haven't seen this on an Excel sheet or a computer screen. It's very touch and feel, and we have actually seen every fabric, detail, and fit,” Ranbir said.

Ranbir Kapoor Says His Desire For Material Things Is Growing Less

Ranbir Kapoor added, “As I grow older, my desire for material things is growing less. You always need a t-shirt or a denim jacket because you can wear them at any time. That's where I come in with ARKS. But the plan is to really expand into different areas of lifestyle, which could be athleisure or underwear. I am also interested in the whole furniture market. So under the umbrella of ARKS, I think we're really trying to sell a sensibility, an aesthetic. A lifestyle for the consumer.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The actor will also be seen in Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2, as well as Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park.

