British Artist Is "Happy To See" Her Rs 7,900 Painting In BTS Member V's New Home In Seoul

Fans of BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, have another reason to celebrate the Korean singer. The BTS member is adored worldwide for his "unapologetically himself" nature, combining a deep, soulful baritone voice with a genuinely caring personality. Recently, he surprised fans again, not with music, but with art.

V purchased a painting titled 'Mr Three Scoops' by British artist Alison Friend. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Friend expressed gratitude for the singer's thoughtful gesture. Her post included a glimpse of the painting alongside a clip of V from his Weverse live stream.

British Artist's Painting In BTS V's Home

During a recent Weverse live stream, Kim Taehyung gave fans a tour of the bear-themed piece displayed on a muted red wall in his home. The painting shows a bear enjoying three scoops of ice cream in different flavours, each decorated with red sprinkles, while standing in a woodland setting. The bear's adorable expression quickly captured the attention of both the singer and fans alike.

Following the live stream, Alison Friend shared her excitement on social media about her artwork finding a “loving home” with V. She wrote, “Well! I was just sat quietly painting and suddenly lots of DM's started pouring. Apparently, this ice-cream-loving chap had made a guest appearance on V live stream! How exciting!!” adding, “Of course I'm happy to see Mr Three Scoops in his new home.”

More About Mr Three Scoops Painting

The piece is also referred to as "Ice cream Sunday! Or is it Sundae?"

The illustrator, Alison Friend, is known for her whimsical, anthropomorphic portraits of animals that often blend traditional techniques with playful, contemporary themes.

The piece is available on the artist's official website and store, and priced at Rs 7,900.

On the work front, V's boy band, BTS, is making a long-awaited comeback with their fifth studio album, featuring 14 tracks, set to release on March 20.

