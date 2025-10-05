BTS Leader RM To Showcase His Personal Art Collection At SFMOMA In October 2025: Know Details

South Korean K-pop group BTS' leader RM (Kim Namjoon) is known for his deep appreciation of art. His love affair with visual art began in 2018 during BTS tours in the US and Europe, starting with museum visits such as the Art Institute of Chicago. Since then, the rapper has been an active collector and supporter of modern and contemporary art, and now RM is going to let his passion take centre stage at his first-ever public art exhibition.

RM x SFMOMA: A First-of-Its-Kind Exhibition

Titled RM x SFMOMA, the showcase will be held at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) from October 2026 to February 2027. This is the first time the global superstar will be presenting his personal art collection to the public after collecting it for years.

According to the official release, the exhibition will feature 200 art pieces, some from RM's personal collection, others by Korean artists, and select works from the archives of SFMOMA. The aim is to create a visual dialogue between Korean and Western art - bridging cultures, eras, and styles.

The art exhibition will display works from its own collection by Korean modern and contemporary artists including the Dansaekhwa artist Yun Hyong-keun, the sculptor Kim Yun Shin, and the painters Park Rehyun, To Sangbong, Kwon Okyon, and Chang Ucchin, among others.

RM's Vision For The Collab

In a statement, BTS' RM shared his hope that the exhibition would reflect on cultural and temporal boundaries, "between East and West, Korea and America, the modern and the contemporary, the personal and the universal," said RM.

RM will be a co-curator of the exhibition, working alongside América Castillo and Hyoeun Kim from SFMOMA. Together, they aim to present a thoughtful, introspective journey through art - one that reflects RM's personal aesthetic and the emotional connection he feels towards creativity and craftsmanship.

This marks RM's first public display of his personal art collection, a journey that has long intrigued his fans. Whether through Instagram posts, thoughtful interviews, or museum visits shared online, RM's quiet passion for visual art has often stood out.

Now, fans will also get a glimpse into what inspires one of the world's most influential musicians, up close and in person.