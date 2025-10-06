BTS' V Shines At Celine's Paris Fashion Week Show, Goes Viral For Heartwarming Gesture Towards Uma Thurman

Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V of BTS, made a spectacular return to the global fashion stage with his much-anticipated appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. He attended the Celine show and gained attention for a viral moment helping actress Uma Thurman with her hair, which made fans gush over the singer.

BTS' V At Paris Fashion Week

V attended the 2025 Celine show at Paris Fashion Week in a sleek, tailored ensemble from Celine's latest collection. He donned a long brown coat layered over a crisp white shirt and paired it with a distinctive tie featuring a subtle leopard print. His dark hair was styled naturally, with minimal makeup that complemented his look.

The global brand ambassador of Celine, V always steals headlines with his appearances at global events, but this time a sweet moment with actress Uma Thurman went viral.

BTS' V With Uma Thurman

As cameras flashed and attendees mingled before the show, BTS' V was gently seen helping actress Uma Thurman fix her hair after it became slightly tousled in the breeze. The brief interaction, caught on multiple cameras, instantly spread across social media platforms, with fans and media alike praising his grace, attentiveness, and gentlemanly charm.

One fan commented that he is a "Good boy Tae" - a reference to V's humorous and iconic meme "Yes, I'm a bad boy," which fans love for its contrast with his usual charming personality.

Another wrote, "Everyone he meets just falls for his charm; he is such a chivalrous and gallant man."

One fan praised him, saying, "He's always been a gentleman; this is what I admired most about V."

Social media buzzed with commentary, with fans dubbing the encounter "the most wholesome Fashion Week moment of the year."

Kim Taehyung As Celine Ambassador

Kim Taehyung, known as V of BTS, was officially appointed CELINE's global ambassador on 15 March 2023. Led by Hedi Slimane, the French luxury house called V the brand's signature “CELINE Boy.” He made his first official appearance for CELINE at a pop-up event in Seoul on 30 March 2023, captivating fans and fashion insiders alike with his effortless charisma. Shortly after, on 22 May 2023, he joined CELINE's exclusive private dinner during the Cannes Film Festival.

Fast forward to his recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2025, V's presence at the CELINE show not only underscored his enduring partnership with the brand but also reignited discussions about how seamlessly K-pop idols like him bridge the gap between music, personality, and haute couture.