Balenciaga Designer Reveals The Truth Behind Meghan Markle's Paris Fashion Week Appearance: "She Invited Herself"

Meghan Markle made her debut at Paris Fashion Week, making a surprise appearance at the Balenciaga Wear Spring/Summer 2026 show - marking her first visit to Europe since 2022. Her appearance at the show garnered significant attention, and not all of it was positive.

While the Duchess of Sussex found herself at the centre of controversy after attending the event, recent reports suggest that the former actress was not formally invited by Balenciaga but had reached out to the brand herself to ask if she could attend.

In an interview with The Cut, the newly appointed creative director of Balenciaga, Pierpaolo Piccioli, shared, "Meghan and I met some years ago, and we've been texting ever since. She reached out and said she'd love to come to the show. There was no strategy or big orchestration. I didn't tell anyone she was coming because I wanted it to stay a surprise."

Calling it a "beautiful" surprise, the designer added, "In fashion, real surprises are rare, and this one was beautiful."

Two weeks ago, the Suits actor attended the fashion gala in a white, long-sleeved button-down tunic with a flowing cape and matching slacks. She paired the look with black pointy-toed heels, diamond stud earrings, and a black clutch that complemented her outfit perfectly.

A spokesperson told People that the Duchess has long supported the designer and has worn several of his creations. She attended the show to support Pierpaolo Piccioli and his "new creative chapter at Balenciaga."

Despite the significance of the moment, Meghan faced a massive backlash for supporting a brand that had previously been "cancelled" for featuring children in a disturbing advertising campaign. She was also criticised after many accused her of showing disrespect towards the late Princess Diana.

The backlash erupted after a video went viral showing Meghan Markle relaxing inside a limousine near the Paris tunnel where Princess Diana tragically died in 1997. The clip, which Meghan Markle, 44, reportedly shared on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, captured the car driving past landmarks such as Pont Alexandre III and Pont des Invalides.

While some praised her confidence and fashion sense, others questioned her timing and choices. Whether Meghan Markle's Paris appearance was a bold statement or a miscalculated move, it has once again placed her firmly in the global spotlight.