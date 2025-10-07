Nicole Kidman Attends Chanel Show At Paris Fashion Week With Daughters Following Divorce From Keith Urban

Oscar award-winner and actor Nicole Kidman has recently been appointed the newest House Ambassador for Chanel, following which she attended the brand's show at Paris Fashion Week. The Babygirl actress sported a completely new look. This marked her first major public outing since filing for divorce from her husband, Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman's New Look

The six-time Golden Globe recipient attended the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 show with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, stepping into the Grand Palais venue in Paris.

At the Chanel show, Nicole Kidman debuted a new hairstyle featuring soft, face-framing bangs. She wore a crisp oversized white button-down shirt with wide-leg jeans, paired with minimal accessories and makeup.

Nicole Kidman attending the Chanel ss26 show pic.twitter.com/EMkxievBiF — linda (@itgirlbackup) October 6, 2025

Her daughters complemented her relaxed look, with Sunday in a red sweater vest and baggy jeans, and Faith in a black dress layered under a denim jacket. Nicole Kidman's niece, Lucia Hawley, also attended the show.

The event coincided with Nicole Kidman's newly announced role as a brand ambassador for Chanel. The show also marked the debut collection of Matthieu Blazy as Chanel's creative director, drawing a high-profile audience from the fashion and entertainment worlds.

Nicole Kidman with her daughters at Chanel SS26 by Matthieu Blazy pic.twitter.com/MsPxxqm748 — beyza misses chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) October 6, 2025

Nicole Kidman's First Major Public Appearance

The Family Affair actor's appearance at Paris Fashion Week comes weeks after filing for divorce from her husband, country singer Keith Urban. She filed for divorce on September 30, 2025.

While the actress attended a charity gala in Dallas on October 4, 2025 - the amfAR gala dedicated to raising funds for HIV/AIDS research - the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week 2025 is the first global event that Nicole Kidman attended after the divorce announcement.

Following the show, reports indicated that both Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban continue to focus on their respective careers. The Bombshell actor is currently promoting her upcoming limited series, while the Somebody Like You singer remains on tour. Neither has made further public comments regarding the divorce proceedings.

The Chanel appearance reaffirmed Nicole Kidman's status as a fashion icon and her ability to merge grace with resilience.