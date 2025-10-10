Nicole Kidman Says She Has "Survived A Lot" Amid Divorce From Keith Urban

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman, who recently separated from husband Keith Urban, has opened up about her journey of self-discovery, healing, and wisdom. The Oscar-winning actor told Harper's Bazaar that she has lived a life full of experience - some beautiful, others deeply challenging – and now wants to share what she's learned.

Nicole Kidman On Sharing Her Wisdom With Others

The Babygirl actor, who started her acting career in 1983 with the Australian film Bush Christmas, has been in the entertainment industry for more than four decades now. She recently shared that it's not just professional; the 58-year-old actor also opened up about her personal experiences.

She shared with Harper's Bazaar on Thursday, during the promotion of the Japanese beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté as their global ambassador, "Sometimes I feel like I'm really, really, really old because I've had so many life experiences. And then other times I feel like I'm still a little girl, like suddenly I feel like I'm five."

"I think there's a sense of play that always feels available to me … I love dancing, playing, and being silly. But as I get older, I want to be able to share and impart the things I've learned," Kidman added.

The Holland actor further added, "I've seen a lot, I've experienced a lot, and I've survived a lot. I want to pass on some of that knowledge and that wisdom and whatever I've learned."

Nicole Kidman, who admits she's "not big on telling people what to do," believes in sharing rather than instructing.

"So it's more about sharing your own experiences, saying this is what I've learned, take from it what you will," she added.

Recently, the actor also embraced features she once disliked. "My fair skin... it's still not my favourite thing, but I appreciate it because it's very good on film."

This comes after the A Family Affair actor filed for divorce from her ex-husband, singer and songwriter Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman's Divorce

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were seen together publicly at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville in June 2025, appearing relaxed and affectionate. Later that month, Nicole Kidman posted a photo of the two with the caption "Happy Anniversary Baby".

Following their outings and posts not long ago, Nicole Kidman filed for divorce in Nashville, citing irreconcilable differences and listing that date as their separation. Reports revealed Keith had already moved into a separate residence, and the divorce papers included a parenting plan granting Nicole 306 days of custody with their daughters, while Keith would have 59.