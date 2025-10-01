Nicole Kidman Files For Divorce From Husband Of 19 Years Keith Urban A Day After Separation News

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are calling it quits after almost two decades together.

What

The actress filed for divorce from the country star on September 30 in Nashville, according to court documents obtained by People.

The filing came just a day after reports of their separation surfaced, bringing an end to one of Hollywood's longest-running marriages.

The Reason

Kidman, 58, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, according to People.

The couple's marital dissolution agreement outlines co-parenting arrangements for their two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Kidman will be the primary residential parent while Urban, 57, will have visitation and other parental rights. Both have also been ordered to complete a parent education class within 60 days.

19 Years Of Marriage

The couple married in June 2006 after meeting at a gala in Los Angeles the year before. Over the years, they often spoke about their deep bond and the ways in which they supported each other.

Urban once described meeting Kidman as the 'start of his life', while Kidman recalled how her husband left the stage mid-concert to fly to her side after her father's death in 2014.

But in recent months, signs of strain had surfaced.

Kidman spent much of the summer in London filming Practical Magic 2 while Urban was travelling on his "High and Alive" world tour.

According to sources quoted by PEOPLE, the physical distance between them only deepened existing cracks. One insider said Kidman had been "fighting to save the marriage" and "didn't want this," while another revealed the split "really hasn't been a secret," with friends close to Urban believing it was inevitable.

The divorce filing also comes just three months after Kidman publicly celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post of the pair cuddling, captioned, "Happy Anniversary Baby."

Kidman, one of the world's most acclaimed actresses, previously spent more than a decade married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares two adopted children. Urban, one of country music's best-known figures, has won four Grammy Awards and served as a judge on American Idol.

Despite their separation, both stars had frequently highlighted the importance of family life.

As recently as last December, Kidman said they made it a point to have breakfast together as a family whenever possible, even with their busy schedules.

Now, after 19 years, their marriage ends not with a scandal but with what both describe in court papers as irreconcilable differences - a quiet conclusion to a love story that once seemed unshakable.