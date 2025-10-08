Nicole Kidman's First Instagram Post Since Keith Urban Split

Days after filing for divorce from country singer and her husband of 19 years Keith Urban, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman returned to social media in style.

On Monday, the Australian actor attended the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week with her daughters with Keith Urban -- Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban (17) and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban (14).

Nicole Kidman wore a white button-down shirt and soft, tailored denim jeans for the event, which she graced to rally behind Matthieu Blazy for his debut as the Chanel Creative Director. She completed her look with a pair of black heels and a burgundy Chanel clutch.

"Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls. So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy," wrote the actor, who returned as Chanel's newest ambassador.

Nicole Kidman was once the face of Chanel No 5, the first fragrance launched by the brand's founder Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel.

This post is her first since the 58-year-old actor, known for Big Little Lies, Days of Thunder, Moulin Rouge, and The Perfect Couple, filed for divorce from Keith Urban (57) on September 30.

She received shout-outs from Hollywood actors Natalie Portman and Lindsay Lohan in the comments section of the post.

While Natalie Portman commented with a series of smiling face with heart eyes emojis, Lindsay Lohan simply shared two hearts on Nicole Kidman's post.

Actor Sophia Bush was all heart for the actor's new hairstyle. "The bangs! The energy! Yes ma'am!!" she wrote.

Australian writer Sally Hepworth wrote, "You beautiful creature! We've all got your back here in Australia".

On September 29, reports surfaced that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separated after 19 years of marriage. A day later, she filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

Previously, an insider told People magazine that the actor had been "fighting to save the marriage" for a while now. Reports also suggest that Keith Urban has been dating another woman.

Over the weekend, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban each stepped out separately for public appearances following the divorce announcement. While Nicole Kidman attended a charity event in Texas, Keith Urban performed in Bristow, Virginia, as part of his ongoing High and Alive World Tour.

Nicole Kidman was previously married to Hollywood star Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. They are parents to Isabella Jane Cruise and Connor Antony Cruise through adoption.

