Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Make Their First Separate Public Appearances Since Split Announcement

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have each stepped out separately for public appearances following the recent announcement of their divorce. While Nicole Kidman attended a charity event in Texas, Keith Urban performed in Bristow, Virginia, as part of his ongoing High and Alive World Tour, according to reports by TMZ.

Nicole Kidman Attends Auction In Texas

Just days after filing for divorce, Nicole Kidman made her first public appearance at the amfAR charity gala in Dallas on 4 October 2025. The event was dedicated to raising funds for HIV/AIDS research.

The Oscar-nominated actor wore a striking black off-the-shoulder gown as she gave remarks before presenting Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan with the nonprofit's Award of Inspiration.

"I think what Taylor recognises, as we all do, is that we are all more alike than we are different, and that we're better when we look out for each other. That, of course, is why we're here tonight. What better way to support, to elevate our common humanity, than to help fund bold and innovative research," she said at the event, according to People.

Keith Urban Returns To The Stage In Bristow

Meanwhile, country singer Keith Urban performed at a concert in Bristow, Virginia, as part of the ongoing High and Alive World Tour, which he kicked off in May this year. This was his first public appearance since news of the divorce surfaced.

Dressed casually in a grey jacket, black T-shirt, and baseball cap, Urban was reportedly seen without his wedding ring.

About The Separation

Actress Nicole Kidman and singer-songwriter Keith Urban have reportedly parted ways after 19 years of marriage. A source confirmed to People that the couple has called it quits, though the actress "didn't want this" initially but she filed for a divorce on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences and "marital difficulties" as the main reason behind the split.

Reports also suggest that Keith Urban has been dating another woman.

Fans also noticed that during the performance, Urban included a brief slideshow featuring a family photo of Kidman and their daughters, a subtle yet touching nod to their shared history. However, fans noted that he had removed "The Fighter," the duet long associated with his relationship with Kidman, from his setlist. His decision was seen as a respectful but deliberate move reflecting the couple's changed relationship.