Nicole Kidman Divorce: Keith Urban Rumoured To Have A 'New Woman' In His Life

Nicole Kidman's divorce filing from Keith Urban may have stunned fans, but those close to the couple suggest the cracks had been there for a while. Now, whispers in Nashville (and media reports) are pointing towards something even more dramatic - the country star is rumoured to already have another woman in his life.

According to Fox News Digital, insiders claim they have heard chatter about a new presence around Urban.

TMZ also reported that a source close to Kidman saying, "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."

People magazine reported that Urban's supposed new connection is "all over Nashville," and far from a secret.

Another insider told the outlet that friends of the singer felt the split had been inevitable, as the couple had quietly been leading separate lives for some time. "Once he set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," the source said.

The Big Little Lies star, however, is reeling from the way her 19-year marriage came to an end. On September 30, she officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and "marital difficulties."

In her petition, she asked the court to name her the primary residential parent of their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Her request reportedly outlines 306 days of custody in her favour, leaving Urban with 59 days annually.

For Kidman, the separation feels deeply personal. "Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed. It's devastating to her. She's shocked," a source told People.

Despite not disputing the rumours about Urban's new fling, the betrayal has left the Oscar-winning actress struggling with the end of their long marriage.

About Kidman And Urban

Kidman and Urban first met in 2005 at an event in Australia, before marrying in Sydney the following year. For nearly two decades, they stood as one of Hollywood's most admired couples. But as one insider put it, their lives had been moving in "different directions" for some time, and now, with Urban allegedly moving on, the once-envied love story has come to a difficult and public end.

