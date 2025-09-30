Inside Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Almost 20-Year Marriage, From A Secret Engagement To Calling It Quits

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman and singer and songwriter Keith Urban have reportedly parted ways after 19 years of marriage. A source confirmed to People that the couple has called it quits, though the actress "didn't want this". This comes months after TMZ reported that they were living separately.

Nicole, 58, was married to Hollywood celebrity Tom Cruise before separating from him after 11 years in 2001. Her relationship with Keith, 57, began much later in 2005.

Her separation with the singer has come as a shock to many fans as the two are among celebrities who have been together for nearly 20 years. They also are parents to two girls, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Relationship

2005: The First Meeting

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban met in January 2005 at the G'Day LA gala ball. Despite an instant connection, Keith took a few months to muster up the courage to ask Nicole out on a proper date.

During a 2018 appearance on Interview, the singer explained, "I'd never have thought she'd see anything in a guy like me. But at some point, I plucked up the courage to call those numbers and she answered, and we started talking and we talked and talked and talked and talked and it was effortless."

2006: Public Debut

Nicole and Keith made their public debut as a couple at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2006. While they didn't walk the red carpet together, they were spotted looking cosy in the audience.

2006: Quick Engagement

After dating for about a year, Nicole Kidman hosted a UNIFEM gala in May 2006 and casually dropped the big news that she and Keith Urban were engaged. She said, "He's actually my fiancé... I wouldn't be bringing my boyfriend."

2006: Wedding

Just over a month after announcing their engagement, the couple exchanged vows at a romantic ceremony in Manly, Australia on June 25, 2006. The intimate yet star-studded event was attended by A-list celebrities including Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Naomi Watts and Rupert Murdoch.

2008: Starting A Family

Nicole and Keith welcomed their daughter, Sunday Rose, in July 2008. The couple secretly welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret, via surrogacy in December 2010.

2014: Keith Supports Nicole After Her Father's Death

In September 2014, Nicole's father Antony died after an accidental fall, following which Keith remained by the Moulin Rouge actor's side. He also performed Amazing Grace at the funeral.

2018: The Secret Of Their Relationship

During a panel discussion in Austin, Texas, Keith reportedly shared that Nicole helped him get sober and overcome his alcohol addiction, and he is "lucky to have a very loving wife." He further revealed his mantra for making their relationship successful, which included "Nothing to hide and everything to protect."

2021: Nicole And Keith's Daughter At The Golden Globes

Kidman and Urban's daughters dressed up and attended the Golden Globe Awards, where Kidman was nominated for her role in The Undoing. The pair sat with their two girls for their virtual appearance on the broadcast.

2022: The Couple At The Academy Awards

Keith took a special trip to L.A. to support Kidman at the 94th Academy Awards. The actress was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Being the Ricardos.

2023: Coordinating Outfits At The Oscars

Kidman and Urban looked stunning at the 2023 Oscars in matching all-black outfits. While Nicole wore a sexy one-sleeved Armani Privé sequin gown, Keith wore a traditional tuxedo suit.

This was also the year when Keith decided to debut clips of his and Nicole Kidman's wedding video during a Las Vegas concert, revealing that he had his wife's permission to do so.

The couple also attended the Met Gala in the same year in May. While Nicole wore a pink tulle gown, the But for the Grace of God singer wore a black and white tuxedo.

2024: Ahead Of The Separation

Nicole reveals that she is so "lucky to have Keith" in her life and that she loves him deeply. The couple also attended the Met Gala in the same year wearing matching white and black ensembles by Balenciaga.

In September, Nicole's mother died and Keith was very supoortive during the time. He even thanked fans for showing support to the actress.

2025: Separation Confirmed

After being together for nearly 20 years, Nicole and Keith decided to part ways, according to People. According to the report, Nicole is trying hard to "save the marriage".