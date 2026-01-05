How Hrithik Roshan Stays Fit With Portion Control: "Eat Less But Make The Plate...

Hrithik Roshan is called a Greek God. Do you know why? His greenish-hazel eyes, toned body, charisma, and swoon-worthy dance moves make the Krrish actor a favourite among fans. Not to mention numerous fitness enthusiasts who look up to him and are always trying to catch a glimpse of his diet and exercise routine.

Taking to his Instagram, Hrithik Roshan shared his secret to his exceptional physique at the age of 51.

How Hrithik Roshan Stays Fit With Portion Control: "Eat Less, But..."

The War actor posted an image of his plate comprising various dishes. Yes, dishes, as in plural. However, each portion was small. The not-so-kept secret to Hrithik's fitness is portion control.

His plate was loaded with roasted zucchini, carrots, brussels sprouts, lady fingers, red bell pepper, vibrant bell peppers, tandoori chicken tikka, charred broccoli, green beans, moong and salad.

In another image, he had shredded beetroot, along with a banana. The caption of the post read, "Eat lesser, love better. But make the plate look huge."

Hrithik Roshan's Balanced Diet

If you are not focused on Hrithik's plate, you must have noticed that it's not a random collection of dishes. The entire meal is an impeccable example of what a balanced diet looks like. It has protein from the chicken and moong, fibre from vegetables, and green vegetables like beans, okra, and brussels sprouts are rich in not just fibre, but also essential vitamins and antioxidants.

Next comes the vibrant beetroot, which provides flavonoids, minerals, and vitamins to the body. A banana is a rich source of potassium, supporting the digestive and immune systems.

Social Media Reactions

Commenting on Hrithik's post, a user wrote, "Okay, this genuinely motivated me to start my diet, especially after all the holiday overeating."

A second commented, "Suddenly questioning all my food choices."

A third noted, "Looking so tasty and wow."

Another user wrote that Hrithik's meal looked delicious and he loved Indian food.

It's Hrithik Roshan, and he neither picks his movies nor meals randomly.

Also Read | What Doctors Really Think About Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal's Temple Device