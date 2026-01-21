Hrithik Roshan Has Been Showing Off His 'Bollywood Biceps' Since 2016. See Pics

Hrithik Roshan's well-toned physique has been setting fitness goals for more than a decade now. From sharp abs to perfectly sculpted arms, the actor has always raised the bar when it comes to strength and consistency. Time and again, his massive biceps and defined muscles have inspired fitness lovers to push harder at the gym.

On Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan shared a bunch of new and old photos on Instagram. All of them had one thing in common – Hrithik flexing his biceps. The real standout, however, was a throwback picture from his childhood. A young Hrithik is seen flexing his tiny arms – already obsessed with biceps. Truly, too cute to ignore.

In the rest of the images, Hrithik Roshan's toned body and shirtless avatars had our full attention. His muscles looked sharp, proving once again why he is often called one of Bollywood's biggest fitness icons.

In his caption, the superstar openly spoke about his love for biceps. He wrote: “2016, 1984, 2019, 2022, and yesterday. No matter how many books I read or how evolved and nuanced my understanding of life gets, this hardwired obsession with ‘Bollywood Biceps' just doesn't seem to end. I hope I get over it eventually. Pray for me.”

If Hrithik Roshan's arms motivate you, here are five effective biceps exercises you can include in your routine.

1. Dumbbell Bicep Curls

Stand straight with a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your elbows close to your body. Curl the weights up slowly while squeezing your biceps. Lower them with control.

2. Barbell Curls

Hold a barbell with both hands, palms facing forward. Keep your chest up and elbows tight. Curl the bar towards your chest and squeeze at the top. Lower it slowly.

3. Hammer Curls

Hold dumbbells with palms facing each other. Curl the weights up without twisting your wrists. This move targets the biceps and forearms together.

4. Concentration Curls

Sit on a bench and rest your elbow on your inner thigh. Curl one dumbbell at a time with focus. Move slowly and control the weight. This exercise helps shape the biceps and improve muscle definition.

5. Chin-Ups

Hold a pull-up bar with palms facing you. Pull your body up until your chin crosses the bar. Lower yourself slowly. Chin-ups are great for biceps, back, and overall upper body strength.

Hrithik Roshan's post is a reminder that fitness is a long-term journey. Consistency, passion, and a little obsession can go a long way.

Also Read | Inside Luxury Thailand Resort Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Are At, Where Rooms Cost Rs 9 Lakh A Night