Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Becomes A 'Fitness Freak', Reveals Dramatic Body Transformation

Daniel Radcliffe, best known for playing the lead role in the Harry Potter film series, is turning heads for his impressive fitness transformation. The actor has stepped away from alcohol and cigarettes while simultaneously embracing an intense gym routine. Once known for his slight frame during his early Hollywood years, he is now showing off a more muscular physique.

'The Fitness Freak'

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Daniel admitted that he is fully committed to fitness and well-being in his life's new chapter. "I do weights, circuit training, cardio. I don't look like a fitness freak, but I'm pretty intense about it," the actor said.

When asked what motivates him to stay committed to his fitness routine, Daniel Radcliffe shared that it is probably his old addictive streak, which has now been redirected from booze to barbells. The actor struggled with alcohol and depression early on but now channels that energy into health and fitness.

"I feel like I'm a cliché of a former alcoholic or anyone who had any kind of addictive personality and then switched that addiction to being about the gym," he admitted candidly. Daniel has also quit smoking – a double win for his health. “I used to run on coffee and cigarettes all day. Then, I gave up smoking. Now I just run on coffee all day," he mentioned.

In a previous interaction with Variety, Daniel Radcliffe credited his parents for giving him the fitness genes. He said, "Yes. I got buff because I am obsessive, and I want to. You've seen my parents, they're like insane fitness people. So that's just been passed on."

On the work front, Daniel Radcliffe is currently starring in the NBC comedy series, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, alongside comedic legend Tracy Morgan. He plays a high-strung, pretentious British documentary filmmaker whose career was previously derailed by a viral meltdown on a major film set.