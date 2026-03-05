Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok Keep It Classic In Coordinated Red Wedding Ensembles

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Mumbai on March 5. The celebrations took place at The St Regis Mumbai in South Mumbai and drew a star-studded guest list from the worlds of cricket, Bollywood and business.

The wedding had been eagerly anticipated ever since the couple's engagement on August 25 last year. In the lead-up to the big day, several lavish pre-wedding celebrations had already taken place, including a mehendi ceremony at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and another high-profile gathering in Jamnagar hosted by the Ambani family.

When the couple finally walked down the aisle, their wedding ensembles stayed rooted in tradition. Instead of experimenting with contemporary pastels, both the bride and groom chose classic shades of red, creating a striking and coordinated wedding look.

Saaniya Chandhok's Timeless Red Bridal Saree

Saaniya Chandhok opted for a traditional bridal aesthetic, choosing a classic red saree that emphasised heritage and elegance. The richly embellished fabric featured detailed borders along with sequins and stone work that added a subtle sparkle to the look.

Saaniya Chandhok opted for a traditional bridal aesthetic. Photo: Varinder Chawla

She styled the saree in a traditional seedha pallu drape, often associated with formal North Indian and Gujarati bridal styles. Her blouse, designed with half sleeves, was intricately embroidered with dense silver threadwork that echoed the ornate detailing of the saree.

Her jewellery completed the bridal ensemble beautifully. Saaniya wore a delicate maang tikka with an emerald drop, a heavy Polki or Kundan choker, and the customary red-and-white chooda stacked alongside green glass bangles for a layered, multicoloured effect.

Keeping the rest of her styling minimal, she left her hair open in a centre-parted style and paired it with soft, dewy makeup and a bold red bindi. The overall look balanced classic bridal tradition with a modern sense of restraint.

Arjun Tendulkar's Regal Yet Minimal Ensemble

Arjun Tendulkar complemented the bride's traditional look with an equally refined outfit. He wore a regal red kurta layered with an open bandhgala-style jacket featuring delicate embroidery. The detailing on the jacket added richness without overwhelming the overall look.

Underneath, he wore a matching silk kurta that kept the base of the outfit clean and structured. He paired the ensemble with off-white or cream slim-fit trousers, creating a sharp contrast against the deep red tones of the upper layers.

His grooming remained understated, with neatly styled swept-back hair and a clean-shaven face, giving the outfit a princely finish. The coordinated colour palette between the couple created a cohesive wedding aesthetic rooted in traditional Indian craftsmanship while still feeling contemporary.

What The Celebrity Guests Wore

The wedding also turned into a fashion moment for several high-profile guests who attended the celebrations.

Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar, wore a baby pink lehenga with a layered green emerald necklace.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in a pastel blue and silver long kurta designed by Manish Malhotra, paired with a matching dupatta. The elegant ensemble brought a soft contrast to the otherwise rich wedding colour palette. She attended the ceremony with Abhishek Bachchan.

Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar, wore a baby pink lehenga. Photo: Varinder Chawla

Gauri Khan and her daughter Suhana Khan were spotted twinning in shades of yellow. While Gauri chose a shimmering saree, Suhana opted for a lehenga in a similar hue.

Photo: Varinder Chawla

Actor Aamir Khan kept his look classic with a three-piece ensemble featuring a red kurta, a vest, and white trousers.

Among the many well-known faces present were Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, as well as cricket stars MS Dhoni with Sakshi Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech. Actor Farhan Akhtar was also in attendance.

With its blend of traditional wedding fashion, star-studded attendance and carefully coordinated looks, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrations of the year. Their choice of classic reds and intricate craftsmanship served as a reminder that sometimes the most timeless wedding styles remain the most striking.