Decoding Hrithik Roshan's Ethnic Style: Men Should Take Note

Hrithik Roshan has been serving back-to-back ethnic looks of late. The occasion? His cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding festivities. Eshaan, the son of Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan, got married to actress-model Aishwarya Singh on December 23.

With the lavish ceremonies now all wrapped up, let us take a moment to appreciate Hrithik's impeccable fashion choices that made fans stop, stare and take notes.

Hrithik Roshan In Mandrin-Collard Kurta

For his latest look, the 51-year-old paid tribute to his cultural roots, aka “the 25% Bengali blood” in him. For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan's paternal grandmother, Ira Roshan, was a Bengali Brahmin. Hrithik picked out a salmon-pink mandarin-collared kurta from fashion label Tisa Studio. The satin-silk number featured buttons at the centre, with the flowy fabric cascading into an asymmetrical hemline adorned with borders. The actor teamed it with a short, matching overlay and a pair of white dhoti pants for subtle contrast.

Hrithik Roshan In Grey-Toned Traditional Wear

Hrithik Roshan's OOTN for his cousin's wedding day spelt absolute sophistication. The actor rested his faith in a custom Shantanu and Nikhil creation, wearing a grey-toned traditional wonder. The well-fitted liquid-metal kurta came with draped elements, criss-crossing his bodice dramatically. Structured pleats and a whimsical hem added an extra dose of edge. Hrithik layered it with a floral-embroidered waistcoat defined by intricate threadwork, pastels and sartorial leather accents. Loose-fitted ivory trousers sealed his regal avatar.

Hrithik Roshan In An All-Black Outfit

On another page of the pre-wedding guest diaries, Hrithik Roshan commanded attention in a classic Anamika Khanna silhouette. He leaned on a charcoal-black, long and elegant coat comprising full sleeves and padded shoulders. Underneath, the Fighter star went with a sleeveless vest embellished with a bold bronze mandala design. Matching pants completed his dapper avatar.

Hrithik Roshan In A Navy-Blue Sadri Set

Hrithik Roshan's final ensemble was a striking navy-blue sadri set, intertwined with exquisite chikankari wraps. The credit for the masterful blend of vintage aesthetics with contemporary details goes to designer Anjul Bhandari. The printed kurta and flower-embellished short jacket made Hrithik look every bit the Greek God that he is. Voluminous traditional pants contributed to the effortlessly royal appeal.

Which one is your favourite? As for us, we simply cannot choose.

