A New Exhibition In Delhi Tracks The Documentation Of Indian Art

What happens to the ideas that never make it into a finished artwork? The sketches that are abandoned, the thoughts that are left unexecuted midway, and the emotions that remain unspoken. These aspects are often invisible to viewers, yet they form an essential part of an artist's journey. Moving Archives is an ongoing project that seeks to bring these hidden layers into focus, highlighting the importance of documentation and archiving in the world of art.

The initiative examines how artistic processes are recorded, preserved, and interpreted across different mediums. From manuscripts and oral traditions to craft practices and digital sources, the project explores the many ways Indian art has been documented over the last three decades. Rather than viewing archives as static records, Moving Archives presents them as living, evolving spaces.

Rethinking Archives As Living Spaces

Each section of the project functions as a gateway into a different method of preservation. It demonstrates how documentation does not merely store information but actively shapes our understanding of artistic practice. By foregrounding archival methods, the project invites audiences to reconsider how art history is constructed and who plays a role in shaping that narrative.

At its core, Moving Archives acknowledges that art is rarely created for aesthetic pleasure alone. Every artwork carries traces of its time and reflects social realities, personal experiences, and cultural contexts.

The project also raises critical questions: Who documents art? How is documentation carried out? And for whom are these records ultimately preserved? By addressing these concerns, it highlights the urgency of engaging with archives not as distant sources but as active participants in shaping memory.

Exhibition Details

Supported by Ginti AND and curated by Ranjita Chaney and Ruchika Soi, Moving Archives positions archival practice at the centre of artistic discourse. It offers audiences an opportunity to explore the layered processes behind creative work and to reflect on how documentation influences the way we remember art across generations.

The exhibition will take place from February 20 to 23. It will be open daily between 11 am and 6 pm at CCA Galleries, Bikaner House, New Delhi.

