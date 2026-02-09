How Strong Legs Can Help You Live Longer, Noida Doctor Explains

As we age, our leg strength plays a pivotal role in determining our mobility, balance, and independence. Maintaining the strength of your legs is essential for preventing injuries, managing chronic conditions, and ensuring a high-quality life. Doctor Shraddhey Katiyar explains how focusing on leg strength can improve your overall health.

In a post shared on X, he writes, "How strong legs save lives? Strong legs save lives. This isn't motivation. It's biology. Your legs are the largest muscle group in the body. When they weaken, everything else follows."

How strong legs save lives?



Strong legs save lives.

This isn't motivation. It's biology.



Your legs are the largest muscle group in the body. When they weaken, everything else follows.



1. Muscle is a survival organ

Leg muscles act as a metabolic sink. Strong quads, glutes, and… — Dr SHRADDHEY KATIYAR (@Wegiveyouhealt1) February 8, 2026

Muscle Is A Survival Organ

"Leg muscles act as a metabolic sink. Strong quads, glutes, and hamstrings improve insulin sensitivity, lower blood sugar, and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Loss of leg muscle is strongly associated with insulin resistance and metabolic disease," the doctor says. A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that low leg muscle strength was associated with a high prevalence of diabetes.

Balance Decides Life Or Death After 50

Leg strength and balance are critical predictors of longevity and independence for individuals over 50. "Falls are a leading cause of injury, disability, and death in older adults. Strong legs mean better balance, faster reflexes, and the ability to recover from a stumble. Weak legs mean fractures, hospital stays, and rapid decline," he adds. According to a Harvard study, you can perform a 10-second balance test and practise it every day to improve balance. It will reduce your risk of falls and fractures.

Leg Strength Predicts Longevity

Multiple cohort studies have shown that having strong legs is a strong indicator of living longer, regardless of age, smoking habits, or body mass index (BMI). "People with stronger legs live longer, independent of age, smoking, or BMI," Shraddhey says. This might be true among men, but according to a report published in the National Library of Medicine, the same might not be true for women with peripheral arterial disease (PAD), a common circulatory problem.

Your Legs Protect Your Brain

Robust lower-body strength correlates with slower cognitive decline, better executive function, and a lower risk of dementia. "Leg training increases blood flow, improves mitochondrial function, and releases myokines that reduce inflammation and support brain health. Sarcopenia is linked with higher dementia risk. Walking strength matters more than crossword puzzles," the doctor mentions. This is especially true among older men, according to Science Direct.

Hospital Outcomes Depend On Legs

Patients with better lower-body strength recover faster after surgery, tolerate illness better, and have lower ICU mortality. Bed rest kills muscle first, especially in the legs. Once it's gone, recovery is slow or never complete. Stronger legs also mean reduced risks of heart failure after a heart attack.

Legs Are Your Independence

Toileting, climbing stairs, getting out of a chair, catching yourself from a fall. Lose leg strength, and you don't just lose fitness. You lose autonomy.

Here is how you can strengthen your legs,

Walk daily

Squat

Climb stairs

Carry weight

If you care about heart health, brain health, and longevity, train your legs. Not for aesthetics. Not for sports. For survival. "Strong legs don't just move you through life. They keep you alive," he concludes.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia's Trainer Shares Leg Day Mistakes To Avoid For Stronger Lower Body

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.