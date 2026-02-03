Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Explains Why Protein Is The New Weight-Loss Myth To 'Waste Money'

The protein obsession has taken over the health and wellness world. Everyone from fitness enthusiasts to busy professionals is striving to pump up their protein intake. But is all the hype around protein justified, or is it just a diet myth? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals the truth about protein and whether it's truly the magic bullet we've been led to believe.

In an interview with The Hindu, Rujuta said, "What we need to realise in terms of real science is that there is no such thing as protein deficiency. Surely no protein deficiency among people who have clothes to wear, school to go to and phones to scroll. That demographic doesn't have protein deficiency. People who are low on all nutrients, including protein, are the ones who are below the poverty line."

Why Buying Protein Products Is Wasting Money

The nutritionist also mentioned how protein craze can be a costly affair, not just for the wallet, but also for your gut. "If you are buying all these protein products, you are just wasting money, and it's not making your waist any thinner. In fact, excess consumption of protein leads to acidity, bloating and constipation, so make sure you are not going crazy with protein. Know that if you are having a wholesome meal at home, you are not protein-deficient, you just need to retain your diet," she added.

Protein Trend Is A Clever Marketing Strategy

Rujuta stated that the protein trend has become a clever marketing strategy for diet industries to upsell complementary products like fibre, prebiotics, and probiotics. "They know if you push the protein trend, you can also push the gut health trend. Anyone who is going to overeat protein is going to mess up their gut health. That way, you can sell them fibre, prebiotic and probiotic," she concluded.

It's important to approach the protein trend with a critical eye and prioritise a balanced diet that includes a variety of whole foods, rather than relying on supplements and products that may benefit the industry more than our health.

