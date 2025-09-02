Advertisement

No Dal, No Date: Rujuta Diwekar Shares Why Women Should Avoid Dating Men Who Can't Cook

Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar mixes dating advice with health, and here's what she has to say about non-cooks

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
No <i>Dal</i>, No Date: Rujuta Diwekar Shares Why Women Should Avoid Dating Men Who Can't Cook
Rujuta Diwekar gives a dating advice that has a lot to do with food. Photo: Instagram/rujuta.diwekar

Cooking may seem like a simple everyday chore but it plays an important role in your fitness, and according to celebrity Rujuta Diwekar, even relationships. In a time when fitness and wellness are high priorities, home-cooked meals are just as important as workouts. 

Rujuta Diwekar recently shared her perspective on this topic through an Instagram video, telling people how cooking can change the way you view relationships. "

"I have one dating advice which is for girls, and it's that if you find a guy who cannot make dal rice, you should not even date the guy, forget going and marrying the guy," she said in the video. 

While it seemed a bit unconventional to some users, it is an important statement that highlighted the need for shared roles in the kitchen. 

The nutritionist explained the concept as "load shedding". 

"Because if there is no load sharing in the kitchen, then there is load shedding. We all know that load shedding in electricity means long power cuts. Similarly, in the kitchen, if one person refuses to share the load, there will be consequences," she added. 

Rujuta Diwekar further explained that load shedding in the kitchen is basically "ordering food from outside. If there is no load sharing, there will definitely be load shedding. And the more the load shedding, the more the weight will increase. The only way to stay lean is to cook often, eat often, and not have barriers of gender when it comes to cooking and enjoying a wholesome meal." 

So, would you consider "load shedding" in your relationship a red sign?

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Rujuta Diwekar, Dating Advise, Love Shedding
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com