No <i>Dal</i>, No Date: Rujuta Diwekar Shares Why Women Should Avoid Dating Men Who Can't Cook

Cooking may seem like a simple everyday chore but it plays an important role in your fitness, and according to celebrity Rujuta Diwekar, even relationships. In a time when fitness and wellness are high priorities, home-cooked meals are just as important as workouts.

Rujuta Diwekar recently shared her perspective on this topic through an Instagram video, telling people how cooking can change the way you view relationships. "

"I have one dating advice which is for girls, and it's that if you find a guy who cannot make dal rice, you should not even date the guy, forget going and marrying the guy," she said in the video.

While it seemed a bit unconventional to some users, it is an important statement that highlighted the need for shared roles in the kitchen.

The nutritionist explained the concept as "load shedding".

"Because if there is no load sharing in the kitchen, then there is load shedding. We all know that load shedding in electricity means long power cuts. Similarly, in the kitchen, if one person refuses to share the load, there will be consequences," she added.

Rujuta Diwekar further explained that load shedding in the kitchen is basically "ordering food from outside. If there is no load sharing, there will definitely be load shedding. And the more the load shedding, the more the weight will increase. The only way to stay lean is to cook often, eat often, and not have barriers of gender when it comes to cooking and enjoying a wholesome meal."

So, would you consider "load shedding" in your relationship a red sign?