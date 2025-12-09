Viral Video: AR Rahman Surprises Students With Live Orchestra At University Of Greenwich In London

A surprise appearance by music maestro AR Rahman at the University of Greenwich in London has taken over Instagram, after students captured him performing with a live orchestra right in the middle of the campus.

The musical moment unfolded against the backdrop of the university's historic architecture, turning an ordinary weekday into a cinematic experience for those passing by.

AR Rahman Performs With Live Orchestra On Campus

In the now-viral clip, AR Rahman is seen with an ensemble of musicians, performing in an open courtyard within the Greenwich campus.

The setup includes professional sound equipment, chairs arranged for the orchestra, and the winter sunlight spilling across the stone floor.

Several onlookers can be seen pausing to record the moment, while the atmosphere around AR Rahman hints at a rehearsal or a special recording session rather than a public concert.

Students React

Students quickly took to Instagram to share what they had just witnessed. One student posted a video with the caption, "You're late to class because The AR Rahman is blocking your shortcut," while another jokingly wrote, "Random day at University."

Meanwhile, one student commented, "It's my University, when did this happen? I missed it."

A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman reacted to the viral video with fire emojis.

AR Rahman recently performed in London on October 16, 2025, at The O2 Arena as part of his Wonderment Tour, a global concert series celebrating his decades-long musical journey.

