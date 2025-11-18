Harmony Of Hearts: NDTV Good Times Presents AR Rahman's Timeless Melodies Live In Delhi On Dec 20, Check Details

On December 20, 2025, Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium will come alive with the magic of AR Rahman - one of India's most celebrated composers and a global icon of music. Harmony of Hearts, curated and presented by NDTV Good Times, will be a grand celebration of music, emotion, and connection - a Sufi-inspired symphony that will bring people together through melodies that connect with the soul.

Joining Rahman on stage will be Jhalaa, a raga-based Indian band that the icon has personally selected

Delhi, with its deep artistic spirit and love for culture, sets the perfect stage for Rahman's performance. His timeless melodies - from songs that shaped cinema to compositions that move hearts across the world - will fill the arena with energy and emotion.

NDTV Good Times continues to redefine India's live entertainment landscape by crafting magical experiences. With each edition, it brings audiences closer to artists and ideas that inspire, leaving behind moments that live on.

Joining Rahman on stage will be Jhalaa, a raga-based Indian band personally selected by him. Together, they will create a soundscape that will blend classical traditions with modern tones - a performance that captures the depth and diversity of Indian music in a contemporary form.

Earlier this year, NDTV Good Times made history in Srinagar with Sonu Nigam Live by Dal Lake - the valley's first large-scale concert at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre. The event drew thousands and became a symbol of cultural revival and unity through music.

With Harmony of Hearts, NDTV Good Times continues its journey of bringing a new India together through music and shared experiences - creating performances that celebrate the country's boundless spirit.

Tickets for the concert are now available on the District app and website: https://www.district.in/events/ar-rahman-harmony-of-hearts-2025-buy-tickets