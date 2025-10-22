NDTV Good Times' Sonu Nigam Live On Dal Lake Concert To Mesmerise Kashmir On October 26, Check Details

Coming Sunday, the mountains in Srinagar will come alive with a voice that continues to resonate with millions of music lovers across generations.

In a one-of-a-kind experience curated by NDTV Good Times, popular singer Sonu Nigam will perform at the SKICC, against the picturesque Dal Lake, and enthrall the audiences at what is Kashmir Valley's first-ever live concert of mega scale.

It is also the first music event in the valley after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

"Srinagar finally it is happening after decades. I'm coming amidst you to perform on the banks of the Dal Lake with NDTV Good Times. See you there. Let's make history," Sonu Nigam said.

At the show, Sonu Nigam will also pay tribute to his guru and music icon Mohammed Rafi, whose birth centenary was celebrated last year.

Srinagar-based singer Qazi Touqueer, who won the music reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, will be the opening act at the Sonu Nigam Live On Dal Lake concert.

"Twenty years ago, Sonu Nigam came into the Fame Gurukul academy and said, 'Imagine Qazi, you are performing in Srinagar in front of 2,000 people'. Today that imagination is set to come to life. Twenty years later, I'm going to perform in my own city and that too at Sonu ji's concert," Qazi Touqueer said.

The Sonu Nigam Live On Dal Lake concert will also see Kashmiri singer, producer and composer Rauhan Malik perform at the highly anticipated event.

